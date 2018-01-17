NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — Final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 44th-straight time, Grand View (Iowa) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. This installment marks the final rating for the 2017-18 season. The postseason edition will be released on March 9.

Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View (Iowa), which is in the No. 1 spot for the 48th time in program history, garnered 197 points via 12 ranked wrestlers.

• Five Vikings are listed atop their respective weight class – Josh Wenger (141 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds), Evan Hansen (197 pounds) and Dean Broghammer (285 pounds).

• Only one of the ranked Grand View grapplers is listed outside of the top 10.

• Wenger and Cam Tessari (149 pounds) each slid down a weight class since the January 17 edition, however, both individuals held the No. 1 ranking.

• Nosomy Pozo of Life (Ga.) is the lone new top-ranked individual at 157 pounds. The senior is 20-1 on the season with his only loss being a 9-7 decision against Wenger.

• No. 16 Hastings (Neb.), No. 17 Northwestern (Iowa) and No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) are the three newcomers to the Top 20.

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – No. 4 (January 17, 2018)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 197 2 2 Missouri Valley 157 3 3 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 132 4 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 126 5 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 104 6 7 Providence (Mont.) 98 7 10 Menlo (Calif.) 92 8 5 Indiana Tech 84 9 6 Life (Ga.) 80 10 11 Southern Oregon 75 11 16 Midland (Neb.) 74 12 T12 Campbellsville (Ky.) 72 13 T12 Montana State-Northern 67 14 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 65 15 T14 Baker (Kan.) 55 16 RV Hastings (Neb.) 47 17 RV Northwestern (Iowa) 45 18 T14 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 38 T19 18 Morningside (Iowa) 37 T19 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 37



Others receiving votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 36; Eastern Oregon 33; Oklahoma City 32; Dickinson State (N.D.) 28; Concordia (Neb.) 25; Benedictine (Kan.) 24; Doane (Neb.) 22; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 20; Waldorf (Iowa) 17; William Penn (Iowa) 16; Lyon (Ark.) 15; Bethany (Kan.) 15; Graceland (Iowa) 14; Marian (Ind.) 13; Saint Mary (Kan.) 12; York (Neb.) 12; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 11; Kansas Wesleyan 11; Missouri Baptist 11; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 8; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.); St. Andrews (N.C.) 7; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 6; Lourdes (Ohio) 6; Bacone (Okla.) 6; Calumet (Ind.) 5; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5; Jamestown (N.D.) 4; Allen (S.C.) 3; Ottawa (Kan.) 2.



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

149 – Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life (Ga.)

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)

184 – Cameron Jones, Cumberlands (Ky.)

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)

285 – Dean Broghammer, Grand View (Iowa)