Story courtesy Corban Athletics

SALEM, Ore. – Corban University women's soccer standout Annouscka Kordom recently learned that she had officially received an invitation to play for the Namibian Women's Soccer National Team. Kordom becomes the first-ever Corban women's soccer player to compete at the national team level.

Kordom will head to Namibia in late March to join the Namibian National Team ahead of the squad's two-leg 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers vs. Zimbabwe. Following the qualifying games, Kordom will return to Salem to finish out the spring semester at Corban and prepare for the 2018 fall season with the Warriors.

"It is an honor for Annouscka to represent Namibia and Corban University for the next two games against Zimbabwe for the 2018 African Cup of Nations qualifiers," said Corban women's soccer head coach Likius Hafeni. "We are proud of her achievements, and I am looking forward to what she will do over the next two games. I know she will go and make Namibia and Corban proud!"

Kordom and the Namibian national team will play a home-and-away two-game series with Zimbabwe on March 31 in Namibia and on April 7 in Zimbabwe. The winner on aggregate score will advance to the second round of the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifying phase, where either Tanzania or Zambia awaits, while the eventual winner will book their ticket for the finals in Ghana.

Since joining Corban in the fall of 2016, Kordom has made a significant impact and become the Warriors' go-to player on the field. Following a successful rookie season that saw her receive Second-Team All-Conference accolades, she went on to earn First-Team All-Conference plaudits in 2017, playing nearly every position on the field at one time or another. During the 2017 season, she scored a team-leading eight goals and dished out three assists. Of her eight goals, six were game-winners.

For full details on the Namibian National Team and the entire list of players selected for this two-leg series for the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, CLICK HERE.