By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett holds steady at No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1, the national office announce on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

-Georgia Gwinnett maintains their streak at the No. 1 spot with a perfect 5-0 record on the season thus far, beating three NCAA Division II schools. One of these schools was then-No. 9 Lander (S.C.)

-The Grizzlies earned 343 total points and 13 first-place votes in the first poll during the season.

-The only new team to enter the Top 25 ratings this week is St. Thomas (Fla.) at the No. 22. This is St. Thomas’ first time back in the Top 25 since May 7th of 2017 when they were ranked No. 25.

-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 88 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 74 consecutive appearance.

-Georgia Gwinnett has surpassed former member Auburn-Montgomery (Ala.) for the most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 30.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1 – (Feb. 13)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 5-0 343 2 2 Xavier (La.) 1-4 329 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 4-1 324 4 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 1-0 308 5 5 University of Northwestern Ohi 1-2 299 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-0 287 7 8 William Woods (Mo.) 0-0 272 7 7 William Carey (Miss.) 0-0 272 9 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 1-0 256 10 10 Arizona Christian 1-2 243 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 0-0 234 12 12 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 2-1 221 13 13 Middle Georgia State 0-0 205 14 13 Westmont (Calif.) 0-2 203 15 15 Coastal Georgia 2-0 191 16 16 Reinhardt (Ga.) 0-0 178 17 17 Asbury (Ky.) 1-0 169 18 19 Tennessee Wesleyan 1-1 152 19 20 McPherson (Kan.) 0-0 141 20 21 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 1-1 124 21 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 3-0 122 22 NR St. Thomas (Fla.) 1-2 106 23 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0-1 88 24 24 Aquinas (Mich.) 0-0 87 25 25 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 0-0 86

Dropped from the Top 25: SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan 61, Point (Ga.) 44, Cumberlands (Ky.) 33, Webber International (Fla.) 22, Missouri Valley 16, Union (Ky.) 13, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13, Loyola (La.) 10, Marian (Ind.) 7, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6, Cornerstone (Mich.) 5, Judson (Ill.) 4