By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett continues at No.1 in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1, the national office announce on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

-Georgia Gwinnett again holds the No. 1 ranking with 14 first-place votes and 374 total points.

-The Grizzlies finished the 2017 season with winning their second consecutive title.

-There are no new teams in the Top 25 this week.

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) tie for the longest consecutive active streak in the Top 25 poll with a total of 104 appearances. Xavier (La.) follows with 50 consecutive appearances.

-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 26. There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 10, 09, 09, 08, 07, 06, 05, 04), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1 – (Feb. 13)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 1-0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-1 358 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 5-1 353 4 4 William Woods (Mo.) 0-0 336 5 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3-0 328 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 0-0 308 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 14-0 301 8 8 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 2-1 296 9 9 LSU Alexandria (La.) 0-0 271 10 11 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 1-0 261 11 12 University of Northwestern Ohi 0-1 244 12 13 Mobile (Ala.) 1-0 236 13 10 Xavier (La.) 0-5 232 14 14 Cumberlands (Ky.) 0-2 217 15 15 Arizona Christian 2-0 212 16 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 0-0 199 17 17 Middle Georgia State 0-0 178 18 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 1-0 164 19 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0-0 139 20 21 Brenau (Ga.) 0-2 137 21 20 Georgetown (Ky.) 0-1 136 22 25 St. Thomas (Fla.) 1-3 130 23 22 Coastal Georgia 1-1 102 24 23 Southwestern (Kan.) 0-0 88 25 24 Tennessee Wesleyan 0-0 79

Other receiving votes: Westmont (Calif.) 74, Cumberland (Tenn.) 56, Loyola (La.) 56, Huntington (Ind.) 27, Reinhardt (Ga.) 24, Missouri Valley 22, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 16, Union (Ky.) 6, Asbury (Ky.) 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, Hastings (Neb.) 3