By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett continues at No.1 in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1, the national office announce on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)
-Georgia Gwinnett again holds the No. 1 ranking with 14 first-place votes and 374 total points.
-The Grizzlies finished the 2017 season with winning their second consecutive title.
-There are no new teams in the Top 25 this week.
-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) tie for the longest consecutive active streak in the Top 25 poll with a total of 104 appearances. Xavier (La.) follows with 50 consecutive appearances.
-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 26. There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 10, 09, 09, 08, 07, 06, 05, 04), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
For the complete ratings calendar,
2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1 – (Feb. 13)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [14]
|1-0
|374
|2
|2
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|0-1
|358
|3
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|5-1
|353
|4
|4
|William Woods (Mo.)
|0-0
|336
|5
|5
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|3-0
|328
|6
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|0-0
|308
|7
|7
|Indiana Wesleyan
|14-0
|301
|8
|8
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|2-1
|296
|9
|9
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|0-0
|271
|10
|11
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|1-0
|261
|11
|12
|University of Northwestern Ohi
|0-1
|244
|12
|13
|Mobile (Ala.)
|1-0
|236
|13
|10
|Xavier (La.)
|0-5
|232
|14
|14
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|0-2
|217
|15
|15
|Arizona Christian
|2-0
|212
|16
|16
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|0-0
|199
|17
|17
|Middle Georgia State
|0-0
|178
|18
|18
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|1-0
|164
|19
|19
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|0-0
|139
|20
|21
|Brenau (Ga.)
|0-2
|137
|21
|20
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|0-1
|136
|22
|25
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|1-3
|130
|23
|22
|Coastal Georgia
|1-1
|102
|24
|23
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|0-0
|88
|25
|24
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|0-0
|79
Other receiving votes: Westmont (Calif.) 74, Cumberland (Tenn.) 56, Loyola (La.) 56, Huntington (Ind.) 27, Reinhardt (Ga.) 24, Missouri Valley 22, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 16, Union (Ky.) 6, Asbury (Ky.) 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, Hastings (Neb.) 3