2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 13)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) became the third team this year to overtake the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-This is the first time that the Bears have ever been ranked No. 1 in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

-Shawnee State’s only losses came at the hands of Taylor University (Ind.), Indiana Wesleyan and Bethel (Tenn.) early in the season.

-There were three polls that joined the Top 25 this week: No. 16 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 22 Loyola (La.) and No. 24 Science & Arts (Okla.).

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 244 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

-Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 44.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 13)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Shawnee State (Ohio) [9] 23-3 219 2 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 22-3 212 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 23-3 205 4 6 Westmont (Calif.) 18-5 196 5 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 20-3 193 6 5 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 20-4 180 7 4 Oklahoma City 20-5 176 8 10 Columbia (Mo.) 21-5 171 9 8 Vanguard (Calif.) 17-4 162 10 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 20-5 156 11 13 Carroll (Mont.) 19-6 154 12 15 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20-4 138 13 17 LSU Shreveport (La.) 25-1 135 14 18 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 19-7 126 15 24 Montana Western 20-6 117 16 NR Central Methodist (Mo.) 19-7 110 17 21 Dillard (La.) 20-3 105 18 14 Lyon (Ark.) 19-5 100 19 10 Benedictine (Kan.) 19-6 97 20 25 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 18-6 79 21 23 Arizona Christian 18-6 77 22 NR Loyola (La.) 19-4 74 23 21 Bethel (Tenn.) 17-8 63 24 NR Science & Arts (Okla.) 21-4 59 25 16 Menlo (Calif.) 18-7 58

Dropped from the rankings: No. 20 Martin Methodist (Tenn.), No. 12 Baker (Kan.), No. 19 Providence (Mont.)

Others receiving votes: Martin Methodist, 54, Baker 39, The Masters (Calif.) 29, Providence 16, William Penn (Iowa) 14, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 7, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3, John Brown (Ark.) 3