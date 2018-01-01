2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 13)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) became the third team this year to overtake the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-This is the first time that the Bears have ever been ranked No. 1 in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
-Shawnee State’s only losses came at the hands of Taylor University (Ind.), Indiana Wesleyan and Bethel (Tenn.) early in the season.
-There were three polls that joined the Top 25 this week: No. 16 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 22 Loyola (La.) and No. 24 Science & Arts (Okla.).
-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 244 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
-Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 44.
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point
-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete
2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 13)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Shawnee State (Ohio) [9]
|23-3
|219
|2
|1
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|22-3
|212
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|23-3
|205
|4
|6
|Westmont (Calif.)
|18-5
|196
|5
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|20-3
|193
|6
|5
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|20-4
|180
|7
|4
|Oklahoma City
|20-5
|176
|8
|10
|Columbia (Mo.)
|21-5
|171
|9
|8
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|17-4
|162
|10
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|20-5
|156
|11
|13
|Carroll (Mont.)
|19-6
|154
|12
|15
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|20-4
|138
|13
|17
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|25-1
|135
|14
|18
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|19-7
|126
|15
|24
|Montana Western
|20-6
|117
|16
|NR
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|19-7
|110
|17
|21
|Dillard (La.)
|20-3
|105
|18
|14
|Lyon (Ark.)
|19-5
|100
|19
|10
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|19-6
|97
|20
|25
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|18-6
|79
|21
|23
|Arizona Christian
|18-6
|77
|22
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|19-4
|74
|23
|21
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|17-8
|63
|24
|NR
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|21-4
|59
|25
|16
|Menlo (Calif.)
|18-7
|58
Dropped from the rankings: No. 20 Martin Methodist (Tenn.), No. 12 Baker (Kan.), No. 19 Providence (Mont.)
Others receiving votes: Martin Methodist, 54, Baker 39, The Masters (Calif.) 29, Providence 16, William Penn (Iowa) 14, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 7, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3, John Brown (Ark.) 3