By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains No. 1 in the fifth edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Bee’s tallied 3-of-5, first-place votes and 50 total points.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-The Bees have been ranked No. 1 throughout the entire regular season. Including the preseason poll where they tied with Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). SCAD Savannah has previously finished a whole season ranked as No. 1 in the 2015-16 campaign.

-There are no new teams in the poll this week.

-SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 32 total appearances. The last 15-consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been five programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: SCAD Savannah and former members Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). Fresno Pacific and Simon Fraser are the only teams to do it two different times.

-Former member California Baptist holds the most No. 1 rankings in women’s swim & dive. SCAD Savannah follows closely behind with 11 No. 1 rankings.

Poll Methodology

-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 15)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [3] 46 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) [2] 43 3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 42 4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 39 5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 28 6 6 College of Idaho 22 7 T-9 Brenau (Ga.) 16 8 7 Asbury (Ky.) 15 8 8 Lindenwood - Belleville (Ill.) 15 10 T-9 Loyola (La.) 6

Others receiving votes: Union (Ky.) 2