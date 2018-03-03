By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the final edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks swept the field with all five first-place votes and 50 points.
Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-The Seahawks have been the No. 1 team all throughout the 2017-18 regular season. Keiser is on their way to becoming the fifth program to maintain a No. 1 rank for an entire season.
-Loyola (La.) is back in the poll this week at No. 10 after dropping out last week.
-SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 33 total appearances. All 33 of those appearances have been in the top five.
-There have been four programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former members Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.
Poll Methodology
-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.
-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.
-For the complete
2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 15)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.) [5]
|50
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|45
|3
|5
|Lindenwood - Belleville (Ill.)
|35
|3
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|35
|5
|4
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|34
|6
|4
|WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.)
|26
|7
|7
|Thomas (Ga.)
|18
|8
|7
|College of Idaho
|14
|9
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8
|10
|RV
|Loyola (La.)
|4
Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 3