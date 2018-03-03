By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the final edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks swept the field with all five first-place votes and 50 points.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-The Seahawks have been the No. 1 team all throughout the 2017-18 regular season. Keiser is on their way to becoming the fifth program to maintain a No. 1 rank for an entire season.

-Loyola (La.) is back in the poll this week at No. 10 after dropping out last week.

-SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 33 total appearances. All 33 of those appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been four programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former members Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Poll Methodology

-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2017-18 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 15)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [5] 50 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 45 3 5 Lindenwood - Belleville (Ill.) 35 3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 35 5 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 34 6 4 WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.) 26 7 7 Thomas (Ga.) 18 8 7 College of Idaho 14 9 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8 10 RV Loyola (La.) 4

Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 3