Story Courtesy Park (Mo.) Athletics

PARKVILLE, MO - No. 6 Park University pulled off a four-set upset over No. 1 Grand View University. Park claimed the match in four sets 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23.

"With a brand new roster, we are really starting to get into the groove of things," said Mike Talamantes. "Our win tonight is a big one for us tonight as we kick off the Park Invitational."

Park (7-3) started out the first set strong. A huge kill by Park's Peterson Caldeira put the Pirates in the lead at 10-4. The Pirates continued to surge forward moving head at 18-8 following a massive double block by Leandro Sodre and Petar Zivkovic. The Pirates maintained the edge, claiming the first set 25-13.

Early in the second set, Park's Felipe Chagas pounded a kill down the middle to take the lead 5-4. Grand View (9-2) used a short run to take over at 9-7. Andrea Maggio soon pounded a ball down the line to tie the contest at 9-9. The Pirates pushed forward obtaining a 17-13 lead. Park maintained composure over the final points, defeating the Vikings 25-23 on a kill from Maggio.

The third set saw a massive solo block from Park's Chagas to give the Pirates the edge at 7-4. Grand View closed the gap, tying the set at 10-10, before scoring the go-ahead point. The margin remained close over the middle of the third set, with Grand View leading 20-19. Serving errors in the third set proved costly to the Pirates, as Grand View defeated Park 25-22.

The fourth saw the two teams exchanged points back and forth early on. Back to back kills by Felipe Santos gave the Pirates a two-point advantage (11-9). Behind the strong serving of Dylan Riley, Park lengthened the gap to four (16-12). Late in the set, the Vikings brought the contest to within one at 23-22. Park went on to defeat Grand View with a kill Sodre out of the middle.

Park's offense was highlighted by a trio of hitters. Maggio hit 0.417 percent, recording 14 kills.Santos contributed 12 kills. Sodre added 11 kills while hitting 0.529 percent. Zivkovic dished out 40 assists. Defensively, Caldeira posted 13 digs.

Grand View was led offensively by the duo of Tim Johnson Jr. and John Chamone with 11 and 10 kills. The offensive tempo was set by Alfredo Batista with 31 assists. Defensively, Batista and Felix Chapman recorded six digs each.

The men's volleyball team will next play Benedictine University at Mesa at 12 p.m., followed by Culver-Stockton College at 2 p.m. There will be live stats and live video at www.parkathletics.tv.