Story courtesy Baker (Kan.) Athletics

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – The Baker University volleyball team hosted NCAA Division II William Jewell College on Aug. 23 in an exhibition match tabbed the Wildcat-Cardinal Classic that benefited the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All gate proceeds and donations from the event totaled nearly $900, as the Wildcat volleyball team sent $881.50 to the hospital and foundation based in Memphis, Tennessee.

“First, the Baker volleyball program would like to send out a huge thank you to all who showed up to support the effort,” said head volleyball coach Matt Windle. “The choice to work with St. Jude's came a little from my personal life, having recently had our 2nd and 3rd daughters and having to spend time in the NICU. I started to think of ways we could help families and children that need it. St. Jude's not only helps those in need, but they are actively researching ways to eliminate health issues in children. I can't think of a better place to send our money!”

The event continued to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to lead the way in helping the world understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

All fundraising efforts help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

To donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, please click here.