Article Courtesy of Taylor (Ind.) Athletics

WINONA LAKE, Ind. – With a three-pointer at the 2:08 mark of the first quarter on Saturday, Taylor (Ind.) junior Kendall Bradbury recorded her 681st point of the season in TU’s 76-61 win over Grace (Ind.), breaking the program’s single-season scoring record of 680 set by Liz Plass during the 2003-2004 season.

Bradbury finished the game with 23 points, giving the All-American 695 points on the season to break the 14-year old record. Bradbury’s output came on seven made shots, which gave the junior forward 255 field goals on the season, breaking another TU record. Gretchen Newhouse made 249 field goals during the 1993-1994 season.

After Grace scored the first five points of the contest, the Trojans tied the score at 7-7, before Taylor recorded an 11-0 run on its way to leading, 20-11, at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers (16-14, 10-8 CL) cut the lead to six, 23-17, with back-to-back triples early in the second period, but Taylor then ripped off 10-straight points to hold a 33-17 lead at the halfway point. TU led by nine, 39-30, at the intermission.

The TU lead swelled to 22 at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter on Abby Buchs’ triple, and the Trojans were never truly threatened after that. Grace posted a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 12 with 7:31 to play, but the Lancers never got any closer, as Taylor secured the 15-point win in the regular season finale.

Buchs knocked down 8-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-4 from three-point range to record 19 points, while grabbing nine boards to tie with Bradbury for game-high.

Cassidy Wyse added 14 points to move into 10th place on TU’s all-time scoring list with 1,472 career points, passing Katie Madden’s 1,459 points from 2004-2008. The senior forward also pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

Josie Cobb jumped from 21st to 18th on the all-time scoring list with four points on Saturday, passing Kelsey Bryant (2010-2014), Erika Redweik (2009-2013) and Gretchen Newhouse (1992-1994). The senior guard now has 1,125 career points.

TU reached the 21-win mark for the first time since the 2012-2013 squad won 21 games as well, while the 14 wins in Crossroads League play are the most in program history.

No. 16 Taylor (21-9, 14-4 CL) will host Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (17-13, 9-9 CL) at Paul Patterson Court in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm. TU secured the No. 3 seed in the tournament, while MVNU finished as the No. 6 seed. The Trojans split the season series with Mount Vernon, losing the first meeting at Mount Vernon, 78-70, on December 2 and winning the second meeting, 90-53, inside Odle Arena on February 3.