KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cornerstone (Mich.) holds the No. 1 ranking for a fifth-straight NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed nine first-place votes and 310 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)

• Cornerstone won five-straight to close the regular-season with a 27-3 overall record and 19-1 mark in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC).

• The Golden Eagles have now won back-to-back WHAC regular-season titles and will be the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.

• Cornerstone returns to the court Wednesday against Concordia (Mich.).

• The Golden Eagles now boast 19 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is the fourth-most on the active list.

• IU East (Ind.) checks in at No. 2 and claimed the other three first-place votes.

• Four newcomers joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 Oregon Tech, No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.), No. 24 Marian (Ind.) and No. 25 WVU Tech.

• Marian is ranked for the first time since the 2015-16 season, while WVU Tech has not received Top 25 recognition since March 1, 2017. Oregon Tech and Bellevue were both ranked previously this year.

• No. 15 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone at 19 and Oregon Tech at 15.

• Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 73-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 63-consecutive appearances, while Saint Francis (Ind.) is next with 54-straight following by Cornerstone at 52-straight.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 20)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (9) 27-3 310 2 2 IU East (Ind.) (3) 28-2 304 3 5 Indiana Tech 25-5 283 4 4 College of Idaho 24-6 281 5 6 Indiana Wesleyan 23-7 274 6 10 Morningside (Iowa) 23-6 260 7 9 St. Thomas (Fla.) 22-6 252 8 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) 23-7 240 9 7 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 24-6 233 10 13 Union (Ky.) 20-7 214 11 10 Northwestern (Iowa) 23-5 211 12 12 Southwestern (Kan.) 24-6 192 T13 T13 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 21-8 181 T13 15 IU Southeast (Ind.) 21-7 181 15 16 Bethel (Ind.) 22-8 171 16 18 Governors State (Ill.) 22-8 159 17 8 Stillman (Ala.) 24-4 153 18 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 21-9 144 19 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 22-8 142 20 24 Roosevelt (Ill.) 24-6 108 21 RV Oregon Tech 21-9 106 22 RV Bellevue (Neb.) 20-10 104 23 19 Keiser (Fla.) 19-9 103 24 RV Marian (Ind.) 20-10 64 25 RV WVU Tech 19-10 57



Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 47; Trinity International (Ill.) 46; Jamestown (N.D.) 42; Hastings (Neb.) 39; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 23; Warner (Fla.) 23; Michigan-Dearborn 13; Southern Oregon 4; Milligan (Tenn.) 3; Eastern Oregon 3.



Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon (No. 21); Spring Arbor (Mich.) (No. 22); Jamestown (N.D.) (No. 23); Allen (S.C.) (No. 25)



^ Ranking from Feb. 6, 2018 Top 25 Poll