KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cornerstone (Mich.) holds the No. 1 ranking for a fifth-straight NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Golden Eagles claimed nine first-place votes and 310 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
• Cornerstone won five-straight to close the regular-season with a 27-3 overall record and 19-1 mark in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC).
• The Golden Eagles have now won back-to-back WHAC regular-season titles and will be the No. 1 seed in the league tournament.
• Cornerstone returns to the court Wednesday against Concordia (Mich.).
• The Golden Eagles now boast 19 all-time No. 1 appearances, which is the fourth-most on the active list.
• IU East (Ind.) checks in at No. 2 and claimed the other three first-place votes.
• Four newcomers joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 Oregon Tech, No. 22 Bellevue (Neb.), No. 24 Marian (Ind.) and No. 25 WVU Tech.
• Marian is ranked for the first time since the 2015-16 season, while WVU Tech has not received Top 25 recognition since March 1, 2017. Oregon Tech and Bellevue were both ranked previously this year.
• No. 15 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most active appearances at No. 1 with 35. Behind Bethel for most No. 1 positions is No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan at 22, Cornerstone at 19 and Oregon Tech at 15.
• Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 73-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 63-consecutive appearances, while Saint Francis (Ind.) is next with 54-straight following by Cornerstone at 52-straight.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 20)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017-18 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Cornerstone (Mich.) (9)
|27-3
|310
|2
|2
|IU East (Ind.) (3)
|28-2
|304
|3
|5
|Indiana Tech
|25-5
|283
|4
|4
|College of Idaho
|24-6
|281
|5
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|23-7
|274
|6
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|23-6
|260
|7
|9
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|22-6
|252
|8
|3
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|23-7
|240
|9
|7
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|24-6
|233
|10
|13
|Union (Ky.)
|20-7
|214
|11
|10
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|23-5
|211
|12
|12
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|24-6
|192
|T13
|T13
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|21-8
|181
|T13
|15
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|21-7
|181
|15
|16
|Bethel (Ind.)
|22-8
|171
|16
|18
|Governors State (Ill.)
|22-8
|159
|17
|8
|Stillman (Ala.)
|24-4
|153
|18
|17
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|21-9
|144
|19
|20
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|22-8
|142
|20
|24
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|24-6
|108
|21
|RV
|Oregon Tech
|21-9
|106
|22
|RV
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|20-10
|104
|23
|19
|Keiser (Fla.)
|19-9
|103
|24
|RV
|Marian (Ind.)
|20-10
|64
|25
|RV
|WVU Tech
|19-10
|57
Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 47; Trinity International (Ill.) 46; Jamestown (N.D.) 42; Hastings (Neb.) 39; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 23; Warner (Fla.) 23; Michigan-Dearborn 13; Southern Oregon 4; Milligan (Tenn.) 3; Eastern Oregon 3.
Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon (No. 21); Spring Arbor (Mich.) (No. 22); Jamestown (N.D.) (No. 23); Allen (S.C.) (No. 25)
^ Ranking from Feb. 6, 2018 Top 25 Poll