2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6

Southeastern (Fla.) continues on top of the polls

By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 1 team for the second-straight week in the sixth NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Southeastern earned 11 of 12 first-place votes and 281 total points to earn the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights

  • This is the Fire's second-ever No. 1 ranking.
    • Southeastern is now the only undefeated team in DII Women's Basketball this season.
    • Antelope Valley (Calif.) has joined the Top 25 at the No. 24 spot. Reinhardt (Ga.) also joins the Top 25 this week at the No. 25 spot.
    • Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
    • Morningside continues to hold the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 170 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 157, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
    • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
    • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
    • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS
1 1 Southeastern (Fla.) [10] 27-0 281
2 2 Concordia (Neb.) [1] 29-1 272
3 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 28-1 263
4 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 26-2 252
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 28-2 247
6 6 Eastern Oregon 27-2 236
7 8 Jamestown (N.D.) 27-3 225
8 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 25-5 214
9 7 Indiana Tech 27-3 209
10 9 Northwestern (Iowa) 21-7 198
11 10 Southern Oregon 25-3 195
12 12 Hastings (Neb.) 24-5 187
13 15 Morningside (Iowa) 20-10 158
14 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 21-8 153
15 20 Indiana Wesleyan 23-7 149
16 18 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-4 139
17 14 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 22-5 137
18 16 Taylor (Ind.) 21-9 132
19 17 St. Francis (Ill.) 20-8 129
20 19 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 24-5 119
21 22 Friends (Kan.) 22-7 106
22 21 Rio Grande (Ohio) 27-3 98
23 23 Bryan (Tenn.) 22-8 74
24 NR Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-6 65
25 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 22-8 60

Dropped from the Top 25: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Saint Francis (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Indiana East 42; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 36; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 32; Oklahoma Wesleyan 14; Bellevue (Neb.) 14; Concordia (Mich.) 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Oregon Tech 9; Grace (Ind.) 3; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3

Championship Information

NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship

27th ANNUAL DIVISION II
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 7-13, 2018
Tyson Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa

