By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 1 team for the second-straight week in the sixth NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Southeastern earned 11 of 12 first-place votes and 281 total points to earn the top spot.
Top 25 Highlights
- This is the Fire's second-ever No. 1 ranking.
• Southeastern is now the only undefeated team in DII Women's Basketball this season.
• Antelope Valley (Calif.) has joined the Top 25 at the No. 24 spot. Reinhardt (Ga.) also joins the Top 25 this week at the No. 25 spot.
• Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
• Morningside continues to hold the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 170 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 157, including its time in Division I.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Southeastern (Fla.) [10]
|27-0
|281
|2
|2
|Concordia (Neb.) [1]
|29-1
|272
|3
|3
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|28-1
|263
|4
|4
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|26-2
|252
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|28-2
|247
|6
|6
|Eastern Oregon
|27-2
|236
|7
|8
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|27-3
|225
|8
|10
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|25-5
|214
|9
|7
|Indiana Tech
|27-3
|209
|10
|9
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|21-7
|198
|11
|10
|Southern Oregon
|25-3
|195
|12
|12
|Hastings (Neb.)
|24-5
|187
|13
|15
|Morningside (Iowa)
|20-10
|158
|14
|13
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|21-8
|153
|15
|20
|Indiana Wesleyan
|23-7
|149
|16
|18
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|22-4
|139
|17
|14
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|22-5
|137
|18
|16
|Taylor (Ind.)
|21-9
|132
|19
|17
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|20-8
|129
|20
|19
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|24-5
|119
|21
|22
|Friends (Kan.)
|22-7
|106
|22
|21
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|27-3
|98
|23
|23
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|22-8
|74
|24
|NR
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|20-6
|65
|25
|NR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|22-8
|60
Dropped from the Top 25: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Saint Francis (Ind.)
Others receiving votes: Indiana East 42; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 36; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 32; Oklahoma Wesleyan 14; Bellevue (Neb.) 14; Concordia (Mich.) 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Oregon Tech 9; Grace (Ind.) 3; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3