By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Southeastern (Fla.) is the No. 1 team for the second-straight week in the sixth NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Southeastern earned 11 of 12 first-place votes and 281 total points to earn the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights

This is the Fire's second-ever No. 1 ranking.

• Southeastern is now the only undefeated team in DII Women's Basketball this season.

• Antelope Valley (Calif.) has joined the Top 25 at the No. 24 spot. Reinhardt (Ga.) also joins the Top 25 this week at the No. 25 spot.

• Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.

• Morningside continues to hold the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 170 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 157, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Southeastern (Fla.) [10] 27-0 281 2 2 Concordia (Neb.) [1] 29-1 272 3 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 28-1 263 4 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 26-2 252 5 5 Marian (Ind.) 28-2 247 6 6 Eastern Oregon 27-2 236 7 8 Jamestown (N.D.) 27-3 225 8 10 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 25-5 214 9 7 Indiana Tech 27-3 209 10 9 Northwestern (Iowa) 21-7 198 11 10 Southern Oregon 25-3 195 12 12 Hastings (Neb.) 24-5 187 13 15 Morningside (Iowa) 20-10 158 14 13 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 21-8 153 15 20 Indiana Wesleyan 23-7 149 16 18 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-4 139 17 14 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 22-5 137 18 16 Taylor (Ind.) 21-9 132 19 17 St. Francis (Ill.) 20-8 129 20 19 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 24-5 119 21 22 Friends (Kan.) 22-7 106 22 21 Rio Grande (Ohio) 27-3 98 23 23 Bryan (Tenn.) 22-8 74 24 NR Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-6 65 25 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 22-8 60

Dropped from the Top 25: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Saint Francis (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Indiana East 42; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 36; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 32; Oklahoma Wesleyan 14; Bellevue (Neb.) 14; Concordia (Mich.) 13; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Oregon Tech 9; Grace (Ind.) 3; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Point (Ga.) 3