Photo by the Baker (Kan.) Sports Information Department



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Qualifiers by Weight Class | Qualifiers by School) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced Tuesday the qualifiers for the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships. The 61st annual event takes place March 2 – 3 at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The top finisher in each weight class at each of the conference tournaments received an automatic berth to the national championships. Additional automatic allocations were determined by using the final regular-season coaches’ poll. For example, the Mid-South Conference had four individuals ranked at 157 pounds in the final ranking, so the conference was awarded four automatic berths at that weight class.

If a ranked wrestler did not compete at their conference tournament or compete in a weight class other than the one they were ranked in, that conference allocation was removed and moved to the national at-large pool.

In addition to the automatic qualifiers, each conference was allowed three at-large individuals from any weight class. The remainder of the 240-wrestler field was selected by the national ranking committee.

Six-time defending national champion Grand View (Iowa) and Missouri Valley bring a full roster of 12 individuals to the national championships. Cumberlands (Ky.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Williams Baptist (Ark.) are next with 11 wrestlers competing.

The Mid-South Conference leads all leagues with 49 grapplers in the field, followed by the Cascade Collegiate Conference with 46 and the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 43, respectively.

Preliminary brackets will be announced Friday.

For additional information on the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships, click here.