Peru, Neb. – With its 3-1 win over Waldorf (Iowa) late Saturday night, make that early Sunday norming, Peru State (Neb.) head baseball coach Wayne Albury picked up his 700th career win.



Bobcat fans had hoped it would have occurred last season. But after Peru State faltered in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) post-season championships, Albury was two games short of the mark finishing the season with a 698-472-1 career mark.



It appeared Albury would get his 700th win the opening weekend as Peru State led Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the seventh inning, but eventually lost 7-6 in the ninth inning. This left Albury with 699 wins.



And it took much longer on Saturday for the 700th win to come to fruition.



The original game time with Waldorf was to be 10:30 a.m. and was to have been in Miami, Okla. However, weather conditions forced the postponement of the game which did not start until after 8 p.m. Saturday night and was actually played in Joplin, Mo.



Early Sunday morning, Peru State gained the 3-1 win over Waldorf and a bundled up Albury was happy to get this one taken care of and to move on to the next day. Albury noted, “I have been fortunate to have many talented teams and college administrations who have all played a big part in me getting to this milestone.”



On Sunday, Peru State was able to move Albury one game closer to 800 wins as they defeated Viterbo (Wis.) 13-3.



Albury added, “I need to thank my family, too, for their support as to get to this point, it means a lot of time away from them. But they have always been very supportive along the way and will be behind me as we work towards 800 wins.”



At the beginning of the season, Albury was 14th on the NAIA’s Baseball Winningest Active Coaches. Woody Hunt of Cumberland (Tenn.) is at the top of the NAIA list, as he has won 1,468 games in 34 seasons.