Story by Grand View Athletics



BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The No. 21 Grand View (Iowa) Vikings upset the No. 1 team in the nation Oklahoma City, 8-0, in Bartlesville, Okla., Sunday in five innings. Grand View had eight hits while holding Oklahoma City to 1.



Three time NAIA All-American Claudia Farrell pitched all five innings allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out four batters.



The Vikings had six runs in the second inning to help secure their win. Farrell, Lexi Merritt, and Kate Crow got Grand View on a roll, each recording a single in the second inning and Lauren Poortinga with a double.

The Vikings had a total of nine hits in the game to help secure the road win. Maddie Thilges, Poortinga, and Merritt each had multiple hits. Merritt recorded two hits out of three at-bats earning two RBI for the Vikings and earning one run. Thigles also had two hits out of two at-bats and added two runs on the board.



Grand View did not commit any errors in the field. Leading the team was Merritt who had ten putouts.