2018 Indoor Track & Field Championship Qualifiers Announced

The final rosters and entry lists are announced

By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifier for the 2018 Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced by the national office on Friday, February 23rd. The 53rd annual Men's and the 38th annual Women's events will take placed March 1-3 in Pittsburg Kansas at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

At the 2017 Championships, the Indiana Tech men won their fourth-ever and fourth-consecutive national title, while the Indiana Tech women won their first-ever national championship.

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video streaming platform powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all sessions of the national championships. Packages can be purchased for $14.95. For more information, go to NAIANetwork.com.

For the schedule of events, click here

Men's:

Performance List, click here

Entry Report, click here

Women's:

Performance List, click here

Entry List, click here

Championship Information

NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship

53rd ANNUAL MEN'S INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 1-3, 2018
Pittsburg, Kan.

Sports Rules - Indoor Track & Field (M)