KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Preliminary Brackets – PDF) Preliminary brackets for the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships have been released, the national office announced Friday. The first of four sessions, spanning two days at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa, begins Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. CST.

The brackets are subject to change and are not considered official until ratified by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches’ Association Bracketing Committee. Official brackets are planned for release on Monday, February 26, on www.naia.org.

