KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2018 Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships qualifiers have been released, the national office announced Friday. With the National Championship red banner up for grabs, 29 total schools will be represented. The Student-Athletes will compete in events over a four day period (February 28 – March 3). For the third-straight year, the national championship will be held at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 28 with the 800-yard freestyle relay in a timed field. The National Championships continue throughout the week, with the preliminaries beginning each morning at 9 a.m. EST and finals commencing each evening at 5 p.m. EST.

The field is highlighted by last year’s national champions Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) for both men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

