2018 Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship Qualifiers

29 total teams to be represented at the 2018 Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving National Championship

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications & Media

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2018 Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships qualifiers have been released, the national office announced Friday. With the National Championship red banner up for grabs, 29 total schools will be represented. The Student-Athletes will compete in events over a four day period (February 28 – March 3). For the third-straight year, the national championship will be held at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 28 with the 800-yard freestyle relay in a timed field. The National Championships continue throughout the week, with the preliminaries beginning each morning at 9 a.m. EST and finals commencing each evening at 5 p.m. EST.

The field is highlighted by last year’s national champions Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) for both men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA’s official video streaming company, will be broadcasting all events of the national championships. For more information and championship links, CLICK HERE.

For the schedule of events and list of qualifiers, CLICK HERE

For tickets, CLICK HERE

 

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

38th ANNUAL WOMEN'S 
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 3, 2018
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

