By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The qualifiers for the NAIA 2018 Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships have been decided, the national office announced Sunday. The National Championships will take place on March 9-10 in Oklahoma City, Okla. Three of the four qualifying tournaments took place on Friday, Feb. 23 at Baker (Kan.), Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.), and Morningside (Iowa). The final qualifier took place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Siena Heights (Mich.).



Each qualifier posted a champion for cheer and dance. These schools received automatic bids to the National Championships. For cheer, the auto-qualifier champions were Midland (Neb.), Missouri Baptist, Missouri Valley, and Saint Francis (Ind.). For dance, the qualifier champions were Midland (Neb.), Grand View (Iowa), Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.), and St. Ambrose (Iowa). The remaining spots for the tournament were determined by an At-Large bid, excluding Oklahoma City who received an automatic bid as the host.



As the host, Oklahoma City will look to defend their Competitive Cheer National Championship earned in the first-ever National Championships in 2017. Midland (Neb.) will also look to defend their crown, as they won the inaugural Competitive Dance National Championship in 2017.



