Article provided by Bellevue (Neb.) Athletic Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- For the first time in his professional career former Bellevue University shortstop Galli Cribbs laced up his spikes and played with the big league club, making his Cactus League debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

Cribbs turned in a terrific performance in his first action with the D-backs going 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI, and run scored on the afternoon to help Arizona to a 7-6 win over the Rockies in 10 innings.

After playing one year (2014) for the Bruins where he slashed .344/.398/.472 with 19 extra-base hits, 25 stolen bases, and 49 RBI en route to first team all-MCAC honors Cribbs signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cribbs split last season across two levels, spending time with the Visalia Rawhide (California League, A+) and Jackson Generals (Southern League, AA). He appeared in 107 games with 19 extra-base hits, 10 stolen bases and 19 RBI in all Minor League action in 2017. He made his largest contributions on the defensive side of the ball where he committed just seven errors while playing every defensive position except catcher over the course of the season.

While he may be a long shot to make the big league roster out of camp, Cribbs certainly made an impact on reigning National League Manager of the Year Torey Lovullo in the first games of the Cactus League season.