Article by Nicholas McCutcheon, Michigan-Dearborn Sports Information Director
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the first time in more than 14 years, the University of Michigan-Dearborn men's basketball defeated Cornerstone University, earning a spot in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Postseason Tournament finals.
UM-Dearborn trailed by eight at the half, despite a strong start for senior Jason Penn (SR/Detroit, MI), who poured in 17 points before the break. The Wolverines shot 52.5 percent in the second half, forcing overtime tied at 83-83.
The Wolverines scored all seven of their overtime points at the free-throw line, including a pair of makes from senior Gage Throgmorton (SR/White Lake, MI) with two seconds left to secure a four-point lead. No. 1 Cornerstone got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to fall, but it was not enough as UM-Dearborn advances with a 90-89 win.
The fourth-seeded Wolverines will host sixth-seeded Rochester College in the WHAC Championship Game at 7:30 pm Monday at the UM-Dearborn Fieldhouse. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the 2018 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball National Tournament March 7-13 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The win over the top-ranked Golden Eagles pushes UM-Dearborn to 20-12 overall this season, tying the Wolverine mark from last season for the most wins in program history.
Penn refused to let his career end on Saturday. He finished with a career-high 38 points on 16-of-35 shooting from the field. He narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Junior Xavier Crofford (JR/Detroit, MI) added 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while junior
The Wolverines shot 36-of-77 from the field, 6-of-13 from deep and 12-of-21 at the line.
Michael Bradshaw led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, while WHAC Player of the Year Kyle Steigenga added 20.