DI Men's Basketball

DIMBB_NAIA Network

NAIA Network Streaming

Get all the information you need to know about watching the Championship here

Championship Information

NAIA DI Men's Basketball Championship

81st ANNUAL DIVISION I
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 14-20, 2018
Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.

Sports Rules - Basketball DI (M)