By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett’s impressive stretch holds them at No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1, the national office announce on Tuesday.



Top 25 Highlights



-Georgia Gwinnett maintains their streak at the No. 1 spot with a perfect 6-0 record on the week and 11-0 for the season.

-The Grizzlies earned 374 total points and 14 first-place votes in the first poll during the season.

-Indiana Wesleyan rejoins the Top 25 for the first time since March 17 when they were ranked No. 23. Indiana Wesleyan is now No. 25. Point (Ga.) also joins the Top 25 for the first-time ever. Point is No. 23.

-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 89 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 75 consecutive appearance.

-Georgia Gwinnett has now been ranked in the No. 1 spot for 1,379 straight days.



Poll Methodology



-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 2 – (Feb. 27)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [14] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 11-0 374 2 2 Xavier (La.) 5-6 362 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 6-1 350 4 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 3-0 336 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 2-0 328 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-0 314 7 8 William Woods (Mo.) 1-2 294 8 11 Mobile (Ala.) 4-1 283 9 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 281 10 10 Arizona Christian 7-3 267 11 13 Middle Georgia State 3-1 257 12 7 William Carey (Miss.) 4-1 239 12 12 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 3-2 239 14 14 Westmont (Calif.) 2-5 212 15 15 Coastal Georgia 4-1 210 16 16 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1-0 196 17 17 Asbury (Ky.) 1-0 184 18 18 Tennessee Wesleyan 3-0 168 19 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 3-0 146 20 20 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 0-1 138 20 19 McPherson (Kan.) 2-2 138 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 3-4 124 23 NR Point (Ga.) 8-1 87 23 23 Aquinas (Mich.) 0-2 87 25 24 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 0-2 74 25 NR Indiana Wesleyan 17-0 74

Dropped from Top 25: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

Other receiving votes: Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 59; Loyola (La.) 59; Bethany (Kan.) 22; Union (Ky.) 21; Webber International (Fla.) 16; Cumberlands (Ky.) 11; Missouri Valley 7; Texas A&M-Texarkana 5; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 5; Marian (Ind.) 5; Hastings (Neb.) 5