By Jed Flemming, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett continues at No. 1 in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 1, the national office announced on Tuesday.



Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)



-Georgia Gwinnett has not lost this season, which secures their No. 1 ranking with 13 first-place votes and 343 total points.

-The Grizzlies are 4-0 to begin their season.

-Martin Methodist (Tenn.) rejoins the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 19, 2013. They are currently ranked at the No. 17 spot. Cumberland (Tenn.) rejoins for the first time since April 11 of last season. They are currently ranked at the No. 19 spot.

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) tie for the longest consecutive active streak in the Top 25 poll with a total of 105 appearances. Xavier (La.) follows with 51 consecutive appearances.

-Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 27. There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 10, 09, 09, 08, 07, 06, 05, 04), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).



Poll Methodology



-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.



-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE



2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No.21 – (Feb. 27)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 4-0 343 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-1 328 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 7-1 325 4 5 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-0 310 5 7 Indiana Wesleyan 16-0 285 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 4-0 280 7 11 Northwestern Ohio 3-1 275 8 8 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 3-2 271 9 4 William Woods (Mo.) 1-1 258 10 13 Xavier (La.) 4-7 252 11 9 LSU Alexandria (La.) 1-2 231 12 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 228 13 15 Arizona Christian 7-1 204 14 17 Middle Georgia State 3-1 203 15 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 2-1 187 16 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 1-0 173 17 NR Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3-3 147 18 20 Brenau (Ga.) 1-5 144 19 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 2-1 140 20 12 Mobile (Ala.) 2-3 116 21 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 2-5 111 22 23 Coastal Georgia 3-2 95 23 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0-1 94 24 25 Tennessee Wesleyan 0-2 91 25 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 0-2 73

Dropped from the Top 25: Southwestern (Kan.); Cumberlands (Ky.)

Others receiving votes: Westmont (Calif.) 71; Southwestern (Kan.) 70; Reinhardt (Ga.) 36; Cumberlands (Ky.) 34; Union (Ky.) 31; Huntington (Ind.) 25; Loyola (La.) 17; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11; Missouri Valley 7; Asbury (Ky.) 3; McPherson (Kan.) 3