By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record, Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the first edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles claimed eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) – all-time to rest in the No. 1 position.

Four teams in the top 10 are in the Wolverine Hoosier Conference.

. The top four remained the same from the preseason poll.

Only four of the 10 ranked teams have a different rank from the preseason poll.

One newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 6 Siena Heights (Mich.)

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) [8] 2-0 98 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1 92 3 3 Missouri Valley 0-1 83 4 4 Indiana Tech 1-0 82 5 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 0-0 74 6 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 2-0 66 7 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-1 62 8 7 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 1-0 59 9 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3-1 47 10 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) 2-0 46

Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Baptist (No. 5)

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 40, Madonna (Mich.) 29, Benedictine (Kan.) 24, Tennessee Wesleyan 20, Lourdes (Ohio) 19