Men's Lacrosse

MLAX Poll #1

2018 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 1 (Jan. 30)

Reinhardt remains at No. 1 in first poll

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record, Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the first edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles claimed eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

  • The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) – all-time to rest in the No. 1 position.
  • Four teams in the top 10 are in the Wolverine Hoosier Conference.
  • The top four remained the same from the preseason poll.
  • Only four of the 10 ranked teams have a different rank from the preseason poll.
  • One newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 6 Siena Heights (Mich.)

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) [8] 2-0 98
2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1 92
3 3 Missouri Valley 0-1 83
4 4 Indiana Tech 1-0 82
5 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 0-0 74
6 NR Siena Heights (Mich.) 2-0 66
7 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-1 62
8 7 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 1-0 59
9 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3-1 47
10 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) 2-0 46

Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Baptist (No. 5)

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 40, Madonna (Mich.) 29, Benedictine (Kan.) 24, Tennessee Wesleyan 20, Lourdes (Ohio) 19

Championship Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
May 9-12, 2018
Grand Rapids, Mich.

