By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record, Reinhardt (Ga.) garners the No. 1 ranking in the first edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles claimed eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- The Eagles are one of three teams – Missouri Valley and former member Davenport (Mich.) – all-time to rest in the No. 1 position.
- Four teams in the top 10 are in the Wolverine Hoosier Conference.
- The top four remained the same from the preseason poll.
- Only four of the 10 ranked teams have a different rank from the preseason poll.
- One
joined the Top 10 – No. 6 Siena Heights (Mich.) newcomers
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Reinhardt (Ga.) [8]
|2-0
|98
|2
|2
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-1
|92
|3
|3
|Missouri Valley
|0-1
|83
|4
|4
|Indiana Tech
|1-0
|82
|5
|6
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|0-0
|74
|6
|NR
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|2-0
|66
|7
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|2-1
|62
|8
|7
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|1-0
|59
|9
|9
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|3-1
|47
|10
|10
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|2-0
|46
Dropped from the Top 10: Missouri Baptist (No. 5)
Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 40, Madonna (Mich.) 29, Benedictine (Kan.) 24, Tennessee Wesleyan 20, Lourdes (Ohio) 19