Women's Lacrosse

WLAX Poll #1

2018 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 1 (Feb. 27)

SCAD Savannah opens 2018 ranked No. 1

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record to open the season, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest installment of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

  • SCAD Savannah enters the 2018 season vying for a second-straight national invitational title.
  • The Bees own 20 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
  • One newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 9 Keiser (Fla.)
  • Cumberlands (Ky.) made a big jump up in the latest poll from No. 7 to No. 3.
  • No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8] 2-0 98
2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 1-1 88
3 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 86
4 3 Indiana Tech 0-0 82
5 5 Tennessee Wesleyan 3-0 76
6 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 68
7 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0 58
8 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 1-0 55
9 NR Keiser (Fla.) 3-0 51
10 8 Ottawa (Kan.) 0-1 44

Dropped from the Top 10: No. 6 Ave Maria (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Ave Maria 42, Benedictine (Kan.) 28, Marian (Ind.) 26, Columbia (S.C) 19, Aquinas (Mich.) 15

Championship Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
May 9-12, 2018
Grand Rapids, Mich.

