By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record to open the season, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest installment of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.

Top 10 Highlights

SCAD Savannah enters the 2018 season vying for a second-straight national invitational title.

The Bees own 20 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.

One newcomers joined the Top 10 – No. 9 Keiser (Fla.)

joined the Top 10 – No. 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) made a big jump up in the latest poll from No. 7 to No. 3.

made a big jump up in the latest poll from No. 7 to No. 3. No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8] 2-0 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 1-1 88 3 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-0 86 4 3 Indiana Tech 0-0 82 5 5 Tennessee Wesleyan 3-0 76 6 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 68 7 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0 58 8 10 Siena Heights (Mich.) 1-0 55 9 NR Keiser (Fla.) 3-0 51 10 8 Ottawa (Kan.) 0-1 44

Dropped from the Top 10: No. 6 Ave Maria (Fla.)

Receiving Votes: Ave Maria 42, Benedictine (Kan.) 28, Marian (Ind.) 26, Columbia (S.C) 19, Aquinas (Mich.) 15