By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a 2-0 record to open the season, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains the No. 1 team in the latest installment of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed all eight first-place votes and 98 total points.
Top 10 Highlights
- SCAD Savannah enters the 2018 season vying for a second-straight national invitational title.
- The Bees own 20 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- One
newcomersjoined the Top 10 – No. 9 Keiser (Fla.)
- Cumberlands (Ky.) made a big jump up in the latest poll from No. 7 to No. 3.
- No team has ever spent an entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll (February 27, 2018)
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8]
|2-0
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|1-1
|88
|3
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|3-0
|86
|4
|3
|Indiana Tech
|0-0
|82
|5
|5
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|3-0
|76
|6
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-2
|68
|7
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-0
|58
|8
|10
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|1-0
|55
|9
|NR
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-0
|51
|10
|8
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|0-1
|44
Dropped from the Top 10: No. 6 Ave Maria (Fla.)
Receiving Votes: Ave Maria 42, Benedictine (Kan.) 28, Marian (Ind.) 26, Columbia (S.C) 19, Aquinas (Mich.) 15