2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 27)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) holds the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-Shawnee State’s only losses came at the hands of Taylor University (Ind.), Indiana Wesleyan and Bethel (Tenn.) early in the season.
-There was only one team that joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 245 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
-Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 44.
-The final regular-season Top 25 poll will be released Wednesday, March 7 in conjunction with the championship bracket reveal. The live video announcement will begin at 6 p.m. CDT on the NAIA Facebook page.
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 27)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Shawnee State (Ohio) [9]
|27-3
|219
|2
|2
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|27-3
|212
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|26-4
|205
|4
|4
|Westmont (Calif.)
|20-6
|192
|5
|7
|Oklahoma City
|25-5
|191
|6
|8
|Columbia (Mo.)
|25-5
|189
|7
|9
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|21-4
|179
|8
|6
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|23-5
|165
|9
|16
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|23-7
|156
|10
|10
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|24-6
|155
|11
|11
|Carroll (Mont.)
|22-7
|148
|12
|13
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|29-1
|144
|13
|5
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|23-5
|134
|14
|24
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|26-4
|125
|15
|15
|Montana Western
|23-7
|122
|15
|14
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|22-8
|122
|17
|18
|Lyon (Ark.)
|23-6
|104
|18
|12
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|21-7
|100
|19
|20
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|22-7
|86
|20
|19
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|22-7
|81
|21
|NR
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|24-6
|77
|22
|25
|Menlo (Calif.)
|21-7
|76
|23
|17
|Dillard (La.)
|21-5
|69
|24
|21
|Arizona Christian
|20-7
|60
|25
|22
|Loyola (La.)
|22-5
|53
Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Bethel (Tenn.)
Others receiving votes: Bethel (Tenn.) 48, Baker (Kan.) 32, Providence (Mont.) 24, The Master’s (Calif.) 17, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 7, William Penn (Iowa) 6