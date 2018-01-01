2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 27)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shawnee State (Ohio) holds the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Shawnee State’s only losses came at the hands of Taylor University (Ind.), Indiana Wesleyan and Bethel (Tenn.) early in the season.

-There was only one team that joined the Top 25 this week: No. 21 Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 245 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

-Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 44.

-The final regular-season Top 25 poll will be released Wednesday, March 7 in conjunction with the championship bracket reveal. The live video announcement will begin at 6 p.m. CDT on the NAIA Facebook page.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 27)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Shawnee State (Ohio) [9] 27-3 219 2 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 27-3 212 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 26-4 205 4 4 Westmont (Calif.) 20-6 192 5 7 Oklahoma City 25-5 191 6 8 Columbia (Mo.) 25-5 189 7 9 Vanguard (Calif.) 21-4 179 8 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 23-5 165 9 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 23-7 156 10 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 24-6 155 11 11 Carroll (Mont.) 22-7 148 12 13 LSU Shreveport (La.) 29-1 144 13 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 23-5 134 14 24 Science & Arts (Okla.) 26-4 125 15 15 Montana Western 23-7 122 15 14 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 22-8 122 17 18 Lyon (Ark.) 23-6 104 18 12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 21-7 100 19 20 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 22-7 86 20 19 Benedictine (Kan.) 22-7 81 21 NR Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 24-6 77 22 25 Menlo (Calif.) 21-7 76 23 17 Dillard (La.) 21-5 69 24 21 Arizona Christian 20-7 60 25 22 Loyola (La.) 22-5 53

Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Bethel (Tenn.)

Others receiving votes: Bethel (Tenn.) 48, Baker (Kan.) 32, Providence (Mont.) 24, The Master’s (Calif.) 17, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 7, William Penn (Iowa) 6