Contact: Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to announce that seven events during the winter national championship season will be delivered live on ESPN3 in high definition. All four basketball championship finals will be carried, along with the semifinals of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. Also, for the third-straight year, the championship session of the NAIA Wrestling National Championships will be available on ESPN3. For more information, CLICK HERE.

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices through WatchESPN and the ESPN app to fans who receive their video or internet subscription from an affiliated provider.

Throughout the regular-season, ESPN3 streamed multiple NAIA schools and conferences – including the Heart of America Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and Indiana Wesleyan University – as they hit the courts and fields in front of a national audience. In the Fall, the NAIA Football and Women’s Volleyball National Championships called ESPN3 home.

Future coverage on the ESPN family of networks will be announced at a later date.



2018 Winter Championships on ESPN3

Wrestling (#NAIAWrestle)

March 3, 8 p.m. EDT | National Championship session

Division II Women’s Basketball (#NAIADIIWBB)

March 12, 7 & 9 p.m. EDT | National Championship semifinals

March 13, 8 p.m. EDT | National Championship final

Division II Men’s Basketball (#NAIADIIMBB)

March 13, 7 p.m. EDT | National Championship final

Division I Women’s Basketball (#NAIADIWBB)

March 20, 9 p.m. EDT | National Championship final

Division I Men’s Basketball (#NAIADIMBB)

March 20, 8 p.m. EDT | National Championship final

About ESPN3

• How to watch ESPN3 and FAQ’s | Click Here