COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] The 2016-17 National Runner-Up SCAD Savannah (Ga.) sits atop of the team standings after winning the 800 freestyle relay, the lone event of the day, on Wednesday morning at the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
The Bees’ Rebecca Justus, Sarah Dostie, Julie Henninger, and Shayna Salzman teamed up to touch the wall with a winning time of 7:34.75.
The swimmers will return to the pool Thursday for the second day of competition at the NAIA National Championships. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.