COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] The 2016-17 National Runner-Up SCAD Savannah (Ga.) sits atop of the team standings after winning the 800 freestyle relay, the lone event of the day, on Wednesday morning at the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

The Bees’ Rebecca Justus, Sarah Dostie, Julie Henninger, and Shayna Salzman teamed up to touch the wall with a winning time of 7:34.75.

University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) came in second place after swimming 7:37.41, while defending NAIA champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) finished third with a time of 7:43.05. Loyola (La.) in fourth with 30 points, while Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was fifth with 28 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool Thursday for the second day of competition at the NAIA National Championships. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.