COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] Defending NAIA National Champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) leads the way after winning the 800 freestyle relay, the lone event of the day, on Wednesday morning at the NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Daniil Kuzmin, Charles Bennett, Joshua Bouma, and Iran Cavalcante-
Keiser (Fla.) finished in second place, touching the wall in 6:
The swimmers will return to the pool Thursday for the second day of competition at the NAIA National Championships. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.