COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] Defending NAIA National Champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) leads the way after winning the 800 freestyle relay, the lone event of the day, on Wednesday morning at the NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center.

Daniil Kuzmin, Charles Bennett, Joshua Bouma, and Iran Cavalcante- Alneuda posted a winning time of 6:37.80 to earn the Tigers 40 points.

Keiser (Fla.) finished in second place, touching the wall in 6: 42.42, while defending NAIA Runner-Up SCAD (Ga.) finished third with a time of 6:42.63. Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) came in fourth with 30 points, while Thomas (Ga.) was fifth with 28 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool Thursday for the second day of competition at the NAIA National Championships. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.