NAIA DII Men's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers and Bracket Announced

IU East (Ind.) headlines 32-team field as overall No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Video Announcement | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers for the 27th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Cypress Risk Management. The event takes place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., March 7 – 13.

This year’s field consists of 22 automatic berths and 10 at-large spots. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.

Qualifier Notes
• Defending national champion Union (Ky.) enters the event looking to become only the second team in Division II men’s basketball history to win back-to-back national titles. Bethel (Ind.) accomplished the feat in 1997 and 1998.
• The Bulldogs have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a 73-69 victory over Truett McConnell (Ga.) in the Appalachian Athletic Conference title game.
• IU East (Ind.) is the overall No. 1 seed at this year’s championship. The Red Wolves, who reached the quarterfinals a season ago, boast an NAIA-best 31-2 overall record including a 17-0 mark in the River States Conference. IU East has won 25-straight games – the longest active streak in Division II. The Red Wolves last loss came on November 17 at Taylor (Ind.), 80-78 (OT).
• Sixteen teams return to the championship from the 2017 field, including all of last year’s Fab Four squads – Bellevue (Neb.), Cornerstone (Mich.), Indiana Wesleyan and Union.
• Thirteen teams have made at least 10 appearances at the national championship. Bellevue leads the group with 2018 counting as its 19th time competing in the tournament. Northwestern (Iowa) is next with 18 appearances.
• Nine different clubs in this year’s field have won at least one national title. Bethel (1995, 1997, 1998), Cornerstone (1999, 2011, 2015) and Oregon Tech (2004, 2008, 2012) pace the field with three national titles each.
• Antelope Valley (Calif.), Governors State (Ill.), Michigan-Dearborn, Roosevelt (Ill.), Stillman (Ala.), and Voorhees (S.C.) are all making their first-ever trip to the national championship.
• The Crossroads League and the Great Plains Athletic Conference each boast four teams in the field, which is the most among the 12 Division II conferences.

2018 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers (alphabetical)

School Record Qualification Appearances Tour. Record Last Time Titles
Antelope Valley (Calif.) 20-7 California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion 1st 0-0 n/a 0
Bellevue (Neb.) 21-11 At-Large 19th 24-18 2017 0
Bethel (Ind.) 22-9 At-Large 15th 32-11 2017 3
Briar Cliff (Iowa) 24-7 At-Large 12th 5-11 2017 0
College of Idaho 27-6 Cascade Collegiate Conference Regular-Season Champion 13th 14-11 2017 1
Cornerstone (Mich.) 28-4 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 16th 37-12 2017 3
Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 22-10 At-Large 10th 7-9 2017 0
Governors State (Ill.) 25-8 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 1st 0-0 n/a 0
IU East (Ind.) 31-2 River States Conference Regular-Season Champion 6th 5-5 2017 0
IU Southeast (Ind.) 23-8 River States West Division Champion 13th 7-11 2017 0
Indiana Tech 26-6 At-Large 8th 3-7 2016 0
Indiana Wesleyan 26-7 Crossroads League Regular-Season Champion 11th 25-8 2017 2
Keiser (Fla.) 20-10 At-Large 10th 12-9 2016 0
Marian (Ind.) 20-11 At-Large 5th 4-4 2012 0
Mayville State (N.D.) 18-10 North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion 7th 8-6 2007 0
Michigan-Dearborn 21-12 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 1st 0-0 n/a 0
Milligan (Tenn.) 15-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference Regular-Season Runner-up 5th 1-4 2015 0
Morningside (Iowa) 26-6 Great Plains Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 6th 5-5 2015 0
Northwestern (Iowa) 25-6 Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-up 18th 30-15 2017 2
Oklahoma Wesleyan 25-8 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 6th 12-4 2014 1
Oregon Tech 22-10 At-Large 16th 33-12 2017 3
Roosevelt (Ill.) 26-7 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-up 1st 0-0 n/a 0
Saint Francis (Ind.) 25-8 Crossroads League Regular-Season Runner-up 10th 20-8 2017 1
Southeastern (Fla.) 21-9 The Sun Conference Tournament Champion 2nd 3-1 2014 0
Southwestern (Kan.) 26-7 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 4th 0-3 2016 0
St. Thomas (Fla.) 22-7 The Sun Conference Regular-Season Champion 8th 3-7 2015 0
Stillman (Ala.) 27-4 Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Champion 1st 0-0 n/a 0
Trinity International (Ill.) 21-10 At-Large 5th 3-4 2017 0
Union (Ky.) 23-7 Appalachian Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 6th 6-4 2017 1
Voorhees (S.C.) 18-10 Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Runner-up 1st 0-0 n/a 0
Warner Pacific (Ore.) 23-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference Regular-Season Runner-up 11th 6-10 2016 0
WVU Tech (W.Va.) 20-11 At-Large 2nd 0-1 2017 0

Championship Information

NAIA DII Men's Basketball Championship

27th ANNUAL DIVISION II
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 7-13, 2018
Sioux Falls, S.D.

