DES MOINES, Iowa – (Official Brackets – PDF | Live Video Stream) Official brackets for the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships have been released. Session I action inside the Jacobson Exhibition Center starts at 10 a.m. CST. The 61st event consists of four sessions, concluding Saturday with the championship finals at 7 p.m.

All matches at the national championships will be stream live via Trackcast . To access that stream, click here. Additionally, the championship session will also be distributed on ESPN3 (www.watchespn.com).

Official brackets were verified and approved by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches Association Bracketing Committee Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on NAIA wrestling, click here.