2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships Recap — (Day 1)

By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communication and Media Intern

PITTSBURG, Kan. (March 1, 2018) – (Full Results) The 2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships started off with a bang as Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) captured her second-consecutive national title in the Women’s Pentathlon. The senior now owns both of Friend’s individual championships as Baker earned herself the first national title of the 2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Baker led the pack of athletes with a total of 3,854 points to take the title. Leondra Correia of Indiana Tech finished with 3,617 points for second. Tyanna Petty of Rio Grande (Ohio) finished with 3,592 points to take third.

Baker took first in the 60m hurdles and the High Jump, and second in the Shot Put and Long Jump.

Baker becomes the first athlete to repeat since Natasha Miller of Biola (Calif.) in 2009-11.

in 2009-11. Baker is one of eleven returning national champions from 2017.

During Baker’s first national title in 2017, she earned 3,698 points, which is 156 points less she earned this year.

in the 1600m Relay, in the 3200m Relay, and in the DMR all have a top time for the prelims for Men’s. Southern (La.) in the 1600m Relay, Northwestern (Iowa) in the 3200m Relay, and Aquinas (Mich.) in the DMR all have a top time for the prelims for Women’s.

Pieter Top of Westmont (Calif.) may have stolen the show on Day 1 by breaking the Men’s Heptathlon 60m dash record. His 6.98 seconds broke the previous record of 7.05 seconds, which had been set three separate times. The last occurrence of the previous record was by Kale Wolken of Doane (Neb.) in 2014. Top currently sits in second place overall in the Heptathlon with three more events tomorrow.

In the men’s heptathlon High Jump, Calvin Korver of Northwestern (Iowa) and Winston Lawson of Vanguard (Calif.) both posted a height of 2.02 meters (7-00 ¼) to tie the NAIA national championship record. They tied a six-year record first established by Eastern Oregon’s Robbie Haynie.

There were also nine facility records broken at the Robert W. Plaster Center today. Six records in the 60m dash, two in the Shot Put, and one in the High Jump were all broken on Day 1 of the 2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

The national championships continue Friday with the continuation of the men’s heptathlon kicking off the day at 10 a.m. CST. The finals of the race walk (11:30 a.m. women, 12:30 p.m. men) and the national awards ceremony (12 p.m.) will follow, with field events beginning at 12 p.m. and running events beginning at 1:20 p.m. Finals for the 3,200m men’s and women’s relays will highlight the track at 6:20 p.m. and finals in six field events will highlight the infield throughout Friday afternoon.

All of the national championship action will be video-streamed live on NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform provided by Stretch Internet. Fans can catch all the action for a subscription fee. For more information, visit NAIANetwork.com.

NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Records Broken/Tied