COLUMBUS, Ga. – [Day 2 Results] Top-ranked Keiser (Fla.) posted three wins to overtake the team lead midway through the NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center Thursday night. The Seahawks have recorded 211 points and hold a 3.5 point lead over Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

Keiser earned top finishes in both the 200 free relay (1:20.48) as well as the 400 medley relay (3:14.95). In addition to that, Lukas Macek became the first Seahawk to claim an individual national title after winning the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.31. Keiser also posted a pair of runner-up finishes in both the 500 free and the 50 free on the night.

Olivet Nazarene tallied three, second-place finishes on the day. The Tigers were runner-up in both of the relays as well as Daniil Kuzmin earning a runner-up finish in the 200 IM.

In the 50 free, Perry Lindo of Thomas (Ga.) touched the wall in 20.15 to successfully defend his NAIA National Title.

Niels Engeln of Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) claimed the final individual championship of the night as he won the 500 free with a time of 4:30.81.

SCAD (Ga.) is in third place with 153 points, while Lindenwood-Bellville is in fourth with 131 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool tomorrow for the third day of competition. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.