COLUMBUS, Ga. – [Day 2 Results] The defending NAIA champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) won a pair of relays to move atop the team leaderboard after two days of competition at the NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center Thursday night. The Tigers have posted 191 points to overtake the top spot.

Olivet Nazarene won both the 200 free relay as well as the 400 medley relay in addition to having a pair of runner-up finishes. In the 400 medley relay Amanda Moran, Andrea Vega, Kara DeLong, and Deirdre Gerke teamed up to swim 3:47.74. Kara Islas and Leanna Latocha recorded runner-up finishes in the 500 free and 50 free, respectfully.

Defending national runner-up SCAD (GA.) is in second place three points back. Sara Lacusky posted the Bees lone win of the night as she took top honors in the 200 IM with a time of 2:05.93. SCAD finished second in both the 200 free relay and the 400 medley relay.

Suzanna Gonzalez of Morningside (Iowa) pulled away from the field to win the 500 free with a time of 4:56.15.

In the 50 free, Alexis Kessler of Lindsey Wilson touched the wall in 23.36 to win the event.

On the diving board, Andrea Adam and Taylor Madison tallied a one-two finish for St. Ambrose (Iowa) in the one-meter dive event. Adam recorded 230.00 points to win the event, while Madison tallied 207.50 to finish runner-up.

University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) is in third place with 168 points, while Lindsey Wilson is in fourth with 119 points. Keiser (Fla.) rounds out the top five with 117 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool tomorrow for the third day of competition. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.