By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 37 men’s swim & dive student-athletes have been named to the 2017-18 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team on Friday. Cumberlands (Ky.) boasted the most individuals on the list with six total. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) followed with five athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, CLICK HERE

2017-18 Daktronics-NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Scholar-Athletes - PDF