By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communication and Media Intern

PITTSBURG, Kan. (March 2, 2018) – (Full Results) The second day of the 2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships was full of excitement and national champions. There were a total of 11 champions crowned on Day 2, one of which was Erik Escobedo of Bethel (Ind.), who set the NAIA all-time championship record in the weight throw.

The junior from Bethel (Ind.) broke the six-year-old record of 21.31m set by Gabe Wickham of Hastings (Neb.) in 2012. Escobedo’s throw ended up traveling a record 21.73m, topping the previous record by .42m. Escobedo joins only Zach Burlington as the only athletes from Bethel (Ind.) to win an individual national title.

Other champions crowned on Day 2 include:

Anali Cisneros of Judson (Ill.) in the Women’s 3000m Race Walk with a time of 13:59.60.

in the Women’s 3000m Race Walk with a time of 13:59.60. Abby Stricker of Columbia (Mo.) in the Women’s Long Jump with a mark of 5.99m.

in the Women’s Long Jump with a mark of 5.99m. Cisneros and Stricker became the first-ever individual national champions for their respective schools

Tyler Blakely of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho ) in the Men’s High Jump with a mark of 2.10m

) in the Men’s High Jump with a mark of 2.10m Sara Olsen of Hastings (Neb.) in the Women’s Weight Throw with a mark of 20.03m

in the Women’s Weight Throw with a mark of 20.03m Winston Lawson of Vanguard (Calif.) in the Men’s Heptathlon with a point total of 5321

in the Men’s Heptathlon with a point total of 5321 Tasha McKinley of Siena Heights (Mich.) in the Women’s Pole Vault with a mark of 3.85m

in the Women’s Pole Vault with a mark of 3.85m Jordan Downs of Bethel (Ind.) in the Men’s Long Jump with a mark of 7.65m

Anthony Peters of St. Ambrose (Iowa) also collected his third-consecutive national title in the Men’s 3000m Race Walk earlier today. The senior becomes just the 24th athlete ever to win three consecutive titles in an event and the second to do it in the Men’s 3000m Race Walk.

Wayland Baptist (Texas) started off the Relay titles with wins in both the Men’s and Women’s 3200m Relay. The men earned their first ever 3200m Relay title, while the women earned their first title in the event since 2009.

The national championships will conclude on Saturday with nothing but finals and awards ceremonies on the schedule. Action will begin at 10 a.m. with the women’s triple jump, and the day will finish up with the final awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

All of the national championship action will be video-streamed live on NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform provided by Stretch Internet. Fans can catch all the action for a subscription fee. For more information, visit naianetwork.com.

NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Records Broken/Tied