COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] SCAD (Ga.) scored 224 points Friday to move into first place after three days of competition at the NAIA Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center. The Bees have posted 412 points over the first three days to overtake the top spot.

SCAD posted four runner-up finishes Friday, including finishing second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:45.14. Rebecca Justus and Sara Lacusky finished runner-up in the 400 IM and the 100 breast, respectfully. SCAD also had five swimmers in the finals of the 200 free relay led by Julie Henninger who finished second (1:53.30). Sarah Dostie finished third (1:53.40), Shayna Salzman placed sixth (1:53.64), Chloe Hui finished seventh (1:54.52), and April O’Gorman placed eighth (1:54.82).

Defending national champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) is in second place with 378 points. The Tigers garnered four national champions on the evening. Olivet began the night winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.75. Karla Islas (400 IM), Andrea Vega (100 breast ), Amanda Moran (100 back) each won an individual national title. Islas swam 4:24.42 in the 400 IM, Vega went 1:02.99 in the 100 breast, while Moran touched the wall at 57.06.

Alexis Kessler of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Andrea Adam of St. Ambrose (Iowa) both garnered their second individual title of the meet. Kessler won the 100 fly with a time of 56.07, while Adam recorded 225.85 points to place first in the 3-meter dive event.

In the 200 free, Jessica Axford of Union (Ky.) edged out the field to capture the final win of the night with a time of 1:53.27.

University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) is in third place with 269 points, while Lindsey Wilson is in fourth with 187 points. Keiser (Fla.) rounds out the top five with 180 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool Saturday for the final day of competition. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.