DES MOINES, Iowa – Grand View (Iowa) finds itself in a familiar position, as the Vikings rest atop the team standings at the conclusion of day-one action at the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships. The 61st annual event is taking place at the Jacobson Exhibition Center.

Grand View boasts 98.5 points, headlined by five wrestlers that advanced to the semifinals and 10 total All-Americans.

If Grand View can win its seventh-consecutive national title, the Vikings will become the only program in NAIA history to accomplish the feat and only the fourth program in collegiate wrestling history. The other programs to do so are NCAA Division I Iowa (nine-straight 1978-86), NCAA Division I Oklahoma State (seven-straight 1937-1949) and then-NCAA Division II Cal Poly (seven-straight 1968-1974).

Cumberlands (Ky.), which had six individuals reach the All-America rounds, is second in the team standings with 67.0 points. Missouri Valley (56.5 points), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (50.0 points) and Williams Baptist (Ark.) (49.5 points) round out the top five.

With quarterfinal victories, Cumberlands’ Jake Sinkovics (133 pounds) and Dean Broghammer of Grand View cemented themselves in the NAIA record book as four-time All-Americans. With the addition of the two seniors, there have now been 68 individuals to accomplish the feat in the association’s 61-year wrestling history.

Sinkovics, who won 3-0 over Brady Moser of Lindsey Wilson, is the first four-time All-American in program history, while Broghammer is the third Grand View grappler to finish in the top-eight four-straight seasons. Broghammer pinned Javier Gonzalez of Menlo (Calif.) in the quarterfinals.

Twenty-one different programs have wrestlers still competing for a shot at a national title, including five from Grand View, four from Cumberlands and four from Missouri Valley. Eleven different squads have two student-athletes in the semifinals.

Olson Delisca of Southeastern (125 pounds), Taylor Moeder of Kansas Wesleyan, Brett Johnson of Marian (Ind.) and Antonio Stewart of Reinhardt (Ga.) (184 pounds) made history for their respective program as the team’s first-ever All-Americans. Delisca, Moeder and Johnson each claimed quarterfinal victories.

The Fire ended the evening with four All-Americans.

All 10 top seeded individuals punched tickets to the semifinals.

