COLUMBUS, Ga. – [RESULTS] Top-ranked Keiser (Fla.) posted four wins on Friday to widen their lead atop the team standings heading into the final day of competition at the NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Columbus Aquatic Center. The Seahawks have recorded 447.5 points after the first three days.

Keiser began the night by winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:27.65. In addition to that, Wyatt Engler won the 200 free hitting the wall in 1:39.83. Lukas Macek earned his second individual national title after winning the 100 breast with a time of 53.98. In the 100 back, Marcel Nagy finished tied for first place with Gergo Zachar of SCAD (Ga.) as they were named co-champions. The Seahawks also posted a runner-up finish in the 100 fly.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) tallied a pair of individual champions as Daniil Kuzmin placed first in the 400 IM (3:56.52), while Iran Cavalcante-Almeida won the 100 fly (48.02). Olivet Nazarene also posted a runner-up finish in the 200 free. The Tigers remain in second place in the team standings with 348.5 points.

In the final event of the night, the three-meter dive competition, Dave Groh of the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) took the top honors with 195.50 points.

SCAD (Ga.) is in third place with 313.5 points, while Lindenwood-Bellville is in fourth with 220 points. Thomas (Ga.) rounds out the top five with 209.5 points.

The swimmers will return to the pool tomorrow for the final day of competition. Preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. EST and finals start at 5 p.m. EST.