By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communication and Media Intern

PITTSBURG, Kan. (March 3, 2018) – (Full Results) The championship trophies have found their way back Wayland Baptist (Texas) for both the men and women at the 2018 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships. The Pioneer men captured their seventh national championship, while the Pioneer women captured their record-tying seventh national title as well.

Both teams were able to beat out defending champions for the men and women, Indiana Tech. The final score for the men was Wayland Baptist (Texas) with 88 points and Indiana Tech with 80 points. For the women, Wayland Baptist (Texas) finished with 100 points, and Indiana Tech finished with 69 points.

After all was said and done in at the Robert W. Plaster Center, there were 28 national champions named on Saturday.

Women’s National Champions:

Shadae Hylton of Southern (La.) in the 400m with a time of 53.38

Ja’Ianna Williams of Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the 600m with a time of 1:31.87 seconds

Adri Sigafoose of Aquinas (Mich.) in the 800m with a time of 2:12.73 seconds

Molly Vitale-Sullivan of College of Idaho in the 5000m with a time of 17:21.75

Aquinas (Mich.) in the DMR with a time of 11.58.78

Tiona Owens of Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the Triple Jump with a mark of 12.40m

Samantha Liermann of Concordia (Neb.) in the Shot Put with a mark of 15.06m

Candella Guijarro of Indiana Tech in the High Jump with a mark of 1.77m

Anna Shields of Point Park (Pa.) captured titles in both the Mile with a time of 4:37.30 and in the 1000m with a time of 2:46.22

Devin Johnson of Wayland Baptist (Texas) also captured multiple titles today, one in the 60m dash with a time of 7.46, and also in the 200m with a time of 24.24

Men’s National Champions:

Mackenzie Wahpepah-Harris of Oklahoma City in the Mile with a time of 4:07.74 seconds

Chris Grinley of Keiser (Fla.) in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.90 seconds

Issac Clark of Friends (Kan.) in the 800m with a time of 1:51.21 seconds

Luke Runyan of Indiana Tech in the 1000m with a time of 2:25.48 seconds

Nathan Baker of Milligan (Tenn.) in the 3000m with a time of 8:29.70 seconds

Alex Wellington of Hastings (Neb.) in the Shot Put with a mark of 18.38m

Donte Irving of Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the Triple Jump with a mark of 15.75m

Eastern Oregon in the Men's DMR with a time of 10:00.45 seconds

Defending Champion Athletes:

Telecia Briscoe of Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.38 seconds

Aminat Olowora of Oklahoma City in the 3000m with a time of 9:33.96

Tre Hinds of Wayland Baptist (Texas) in the 600m with a time of 1:17.38

Indiana Tech in the 1600m Relay with a time of 3:10.88 seconds

Geoffrey Kipchumba of William Carey (Ma.) not only defended his title from 2017, but also his title in 2016. The junior becomes just the 25th athlete in NAIA Indoor Track and Field History to win three-consecutive titles in an event.

For the women, a three-way tie for MVP occurred for the first time in championships history. Anna Shields of Point Park (Pa.), Devin Johnson of Wayland Baptist (Texas), and Adri Sigafoose of Aquinas (Mich.) all earned 20 points for their teams.

For the men, Quintaveon Poole of Wayland Baptist (Texas) was named MVP of the championship. The junior captured a total of 22 points for Wayland Baptist (Texas) which included national titles in the 200m and the 400m.

The Outstanding Performer honor for the men goes to Erik Escobedo of Bethel (Ind.). The junior not only won the weight throw and became the second individual champion for Bethel (Ind.), but also set the all-time record for the men’s Weight Throw.

The Outstanding Performer for the women goes to Anna Shields of Point Park (Pa.). The junior captured two titles on the final day of competition and earned 20 of her school’s 21 points for the championship.

Brian Whitlock of Wayland Baptist (Texas) won Coach of the Year for both the Men’s and Women’s teams. The head coach helped bring each program to tie the all-time team titles records for the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

A historic day occurred as two national championship records were broken and another was tied on the final day of the championship. The women’s relay team from Southern (La.) broke the previous record of 3:39.42 set by Indiana Tech in 2013 by running a 3:37.92 to set the all-time record in the Women's 1600m Relay. Quintaveon Poole of Wayland Baptist (Texas) broke the record for the 400m with a time of 46.21. The shattered the previous record of 46.95 set by Ramon Miller of Dickinson State (N.D.) in 2007. Finally, Kejavon Moore of Indiana Tech did not just successfully defend his 60m dash title; he tied the all-time record with a time of 6.65 seconds set by Michael Rodgers of Oklahoma Baptist in 2007.

NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship Records Broken/Tied

Pieter Top- Men’s Heptathlon 60m dash: 6.98 seconds. New Record

Erik Bescedo- Men’s Weight Throw: 21.73m. New Record

Winston Lawson- Men's Heptathlon 60m hurdles: 8.13 seconds. New Record

Quintaveon Poole- Men’s 400m dash: 46.21 seconds. New Record

Kejavon Moore- Men’s 60m dash: 6.65 seconds. Tied Record

Southern (La.)- Women’s 1600m Relay: 3:37.92. New Record