COLUMBUS, Ga. – [DAY 5 RESULTS] [OVERALL RESULTS] [TEAM RESULTS] Keiser (Fla.) recorded 653.5 points, including three wins on the final day, to capture their first NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship Saturday night at the Columbus Aquatic Center Friday night.

Keiser started the night sweeping the top spots in the 100 free. Marcel Nagy edged out teammate N’Nhyn Fernander for top honors in the event with a time of 44.46. Andrei Stukov went 45.11 to finish third. Lukas Macek captured his third individual national title of these championships by winning the 200 breast with a time of 1:57.07. Macek was named the NAIA Men’s Swimmer of the Year as well as earning the NAIA Men’s Swim of the Meet for his 100 breast . In the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, the Seahawks went 2:56.94 to finish first.

SCAD (Ga.) earned their third straight NAIA National Runner-Up finish after tallying 485.5 points. Gergo Zachar posted the Bees lone win of the night as he won the national title in the 200 back with a time of 1:47.24. SCAD had a trio of swimmers in the finals of the 200 butterfly, led by Zachar who swam 1:50.70 and finished runner-up.

Iran Cavalcante-Almeida of Olivet Nazarene broke the NAIA record en route to winning the 200 butterfly. Cavalcante-Almeida touched the wall in 1:45.27 breaking the record of 1:46.62 set back in 2011.

Niels Engeln of Lindenwood-Belleville recorded his second individual national championship of the meet winning the 1650 free with a time of 15:38.00.

In the final event of the night, the one-meter dive competition, Dave Groh of the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) captured his second national title of the meet with a score of 213.40. Groh also garnered the NAIA Diver of the Year honors.

Malcom Hosford of Thomas (Ga.) was named the NAIA Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year. Hosford led the Night Hawks to a fifth-place finish at the championships.

Olivet Nazarene finished third with 481.5, while Lindenwood-Belleville scored 331 points to finish fourth.

Award Winners:

Swim of the Meet – Lukas Macek, Keiser (Fla.) 100 yard Breast

Swimmer of the Year – Lukas Macek, Keiser (Fla.)

Diver of the Year – David Groh, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.)