COLUMBUS, Ga. – [DAY 5 RESULTS] [OVERALL RESULTS] [TEAM RESULTS] SCAD (Ga.) tallied 603.5 points to capture its fourth NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship in school history and its second in the past three years.

SCAD notched a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 butterfly for their lone win of the night. Lydia Reinhardt went 2:04.23 to earn the national title. Rebecca Justus finished runner-up with a time of 2:05.54, while Cadie Crow swam 2:06.59 to finish third. Sara Lucusky touched the wall in 2:17.77 to finish second in the 200 breast. The Bees also tallied a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:29.89.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) earned three individual national titles en-route to a runner-up finish. Amanda Moran and Andrea Vega each captured a national title in their respective events. Moran won the 200 back with a time of 2:01.35, while Vega went 2:17.57 to win the 200 breast. Vega also earned the NAIA Swim of the Meet for her 100 breast .

Alexis Kessler of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) picked up her third individual title of the meet after winning the 100 free with a time of 51.00, edging out teammate Jessica Macdonald. Kessler was also named the NAIA Swimmer of the Year.

Suzanna Gonzalez of Morningside (Iowa) won the 1650 free with a time of 17:08.01 to win her second national title of the meet.

Andrea Adam of St. Ambrose University (Iowa) garnered the NAIA Diver of the Year award after winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

Eric Skelly of the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) was named the NAIA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year. Skelly guided the Patriots to a third-place finish with 387 points. It’s the second time he has won the award as he also won it in 2013.

Lindsey Wilson finished fourth with 267 points, while Keiser recorded 254 points to place fifth.

Award Winners:

Swim of the Meet – Andrea Vega, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 100 yard Breast

Swimmer of the Year – Alexis Kessler, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Diver of the Year – Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose (Iowa)