DES MOINES, Iowa – (Team Scores | Brackets) The Vikings of Grand View (Iowa) continues the rewrite the wrestling record book as the program won an unprecedented seventh-straight team title at the 2018 NAIA Wrestling National Championships. The 61st annual event took place at the Jacobson Exhibition Center.

Grand View, fueled by 10 All-Americans, scored 171.5 team points. The victory makes the Vikings the fourth program in collegiate wrestling history to win seven-straight team titles, joining NCAA Division I Iowa (nine-straight 1978-86), NCAA Division I Oklahoma State (seven-straight 1937-1949) and then-NCAA Division II Cal Poly (seven-straight 1968-1974).

All three of Grand View’s finalists won national titles. Grant Henderson at 165 pounds was the first champion on the night for the Vikings, as the senior downed Andrew Simmons of Missouri Valley, 6-2, to claim his second-straight individual medal.

Two weight classes later, Evan Hansen joined in with a major decision (17-4) against Dalton Bailey of Life (Ga.) in a rematch of the 2017 banner match.

Four-time All-American Dean Broghammer capped the evening for Grand View – and his career – with an 8-4 win against returning national champion Demetrius Thomas of Williams Baptist (Ark.). Broghammer also won the national title in 2016.

Cumberlands (Ky.) found itself securely in second-place in the team standings with 107.0 team points, followed by Williams Baptist (86.5 points) and Montana State-Northern (81.5 points).

The Patriots’ Jake Sinkovics ended his tremendous collegiate career with his first national title. The 133-pounder used a takedown in the closing seconds of the third period to win 9-6 over Erique Early of Indiana Tech.

Hayden Lee at 125 pounds also won a title for Cumberlands, while 149-pounder Tres Leon finished second to Lindsey Wilson’s Cam Tessari.

Program history was made for Life (Ga.) this evening, as Nosomy Pozo won the 157-pound championship. He defeated returning national champion Brandon Weber of Montana-State Northern, 4-3, in a highly contested bout. The victory makes him the first-ever national champion in school history.

Seniors Charles Sharon of Campbellsville (Ky.) (184 pounds) and Tyler Fraley of Williams Baptist (Ark.) (141 pounds) both ended their careers with medals. Sharon, who finished second at the 2017 championships, knocked off Zach Linton of Doane (Neb.), 10-3, while Fraley defeated Matt Weber of Montana State-Northern in sudden victory, 6-4.

Lastly, Baker’s Lucas Lovvorn won the fourth national title in program history with a 6-2 decision against Adrian Lyons-Lopez at 174 pounds.

For more information on the NAIA Wrestling National Championships, click here.