By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Daniel Jacobs of Ottawa (Kan.) has been named the NAIA National Men’s Volleyball Attacker of the Week, Errol Basconcillo of Ottawa (Kan.) has been named the NAIA National Men’s Volleyball Defender of the Week and Kyle Foley of Missouri Baptist has been named the NAIA National Men’s Volleyball Setter of the Week, the National office announced Tuesday. The trio was selected based on their performances from February 26 – March 4, and were chosen out of a pool of conference and Association of Independent Institution winners.

Attacker of the Week

Daniel Jacobs, Ottawa

6-2, SR, OH, Burbank, Calif.

Jacobs helped his team to a four-set win over the-No. 5 ranked Park (Mo.).

Weekly Stats 21 kills 25 kills/set 0.333 attack percentage Chipped in seven digs and two blocks (one assisted)



Defender of the Week

Errol Basconcillo, Ottawa

5-5, SR, L, Los Angeles, Calif.

Basconcillo averaged nearly five digs per set against then-No. 5 Park.

Weekly Stats 17 digs 4.25 digs per set Also contributed five assists and two aces



Setter of the Week

Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist

6-4, SR, S, St. Louis, Mo.

Foley directed the Spartan offense to a 3-0 week with wins over then-No. 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa), Dordt (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa). The setter recorded a double-double with 59 assists and 13 digs against Briar Cliff.

Weekly Stats 123 assists 13.67 assists per set Also contributed 22 digs, two kills, six service aces and five assisted blocks.



For more information on NAIA men’s volleyball, CLICK HERE.

For a complete listing of all the national statistical leaders, CLICK HERE.

Attacker of the Week Nominees: Steven Rodriguez, Missouri Baptist; Cole Smith, UC Merced; Devin Hill, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.); Colby Magorien, Robert Morris (Ill.); Jake Olson, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Jaylen Clark, St. Ambrose (Iowa); John Chamone, Grand View (Iowa); Raffy Polanco, Missouri Valley; Alexander Lazo, Warner (Fla.); Liam Gilchrist, Webber International (Fla.); Evan Gebert, Lourdes (Ohio)

Defender of the Week Nominees: Cameron Hibbler, Missouri Baptist; Bobby Henige, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.); Matthew Pelfini, UC Merced; Riley Anderson, St. Ambrose (Iowa); Timothy Carey, Robert Morris (Ill.); Brandon Mcginnis, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Brandon Anderson, Grand View (Iowa); Jack Chernak, Webber International (Fla.); Alexander Lazo, Warner (Fla.); Henrique Gehrke, Lourdes (Ohio)

Setter of the Week Nominees: Ryan Steele, UC Merced; Jaron Jones, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.); Bobby Ying, Robert Morris (Ill.); Austin Royer, St. Ambrose (Iowa); Aaron Kummer, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Alfredo Batista, Grand View (Iowa); Luciano Bucci, Missouri Valley; Luke Pope, Ottawa (Kan.); Neil Werzer, Warner (Fla.); Kyle Robertson, Webber International (Fla.); Ian Fields, Lourdes (Ohio)

2017-18 Men's Volleyball Composite Award Winners (Attacker, Defender, Setter)

Week 1 (January 24): Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist, Cameron Hibbler, Missouri Baptist, Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist

Week 2 (January 31): Luka Cajic, Missouri Baptist, Felix Chapman, Grand View (Iowa), Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist

Week 3 (February 07): Peyton Schirman, Briar Cliff (Iowa), Felix Chapman, Grand View (Iowa), Austin Royer, St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Week 4 (February 14): Steven Rodriguez, Missouri Baptist, Eric Ubior, Lourdes (Ohio), Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist

Week 5 (February 21): Cole Smith, UC Merced, Jesus Izaguirre, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.), Jaron Jones, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)

Week 6 (February 28): Daniel Jacobs, Ottawa (Kan.), Brendan Brown, Lourdes (Ohio), Jackson Stark, St. Andrews (N.C.)

Week 7 (March 07): Daniel Jacobs, Ottawa (Kan.), Errol Basconcillo, Ottawa (Kan.), Kyle Foley, Missouri Baptist