By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 10 Highlights:
-Grand View holds the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Top 10 poll with only two losses. One of those losses occurred against an NCAA opponent. The Vikings garnered 7-of-10 first-place votes and 104 total points.
-No. 10 Robert Morris (Ill.) joins the poll this week.
-Only three teams are ranked the same spot this week as they were last week: No. 1 Grand View, No. 2 Missouri Baptist, No. 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa), No. 4 St. Ambrose (Iowa) and No. 6 Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.)
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 6)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Grand View (Iowa) [7]
|14-2
|104
|2
|2
|Missouri Baptist [3]
|15-1
|100
|3
|3
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|9-2
|90
|4
|4
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|15-5
|79
|5
|7
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|13-5
|74
|6
|6
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|15-4
|63
|7
|5
|Park (Mo.)
|11-5
|62
|8
|10
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|14-5
|47
|9
|8
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|16-6
|46
|10
|NR
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|17-6
|31
Dropped from the rankings: No. 9 Clarke (Iowa)
Others receiving votes: Clarke 23, Warner (Fla.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 8, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3