By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights:

-Grand View holds the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Top 10 poll with only two losses. One of those losses occurred against an NCAA opponent. The Vikings garnered 7-of-10 first-place votes and 104 total points.

-No. 10 Robert Morris (Ill.) joins the poll this week.

-Only three teams are ranked the same spot this week as they were last week: No. 1 Grand View, No. 2 Missouri Baptist, No. 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa), No. 4 St. Ambrose (Iowa) and No. 6 Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.)

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (March 6)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) [7] 14-2 104 2 2 Missouri Baptist [3] 15-1 100 3 3 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 9-2 90 4 4 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 15-5 79 5 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 13-5 74 6 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 15-4 63 7 5 Park (Mo.) 11-5 62 8 10 Lourdes (Ohio) 14-5 47 9 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-6 46 10 NR Robert Morris (Ill.) 17-6 31

Dropped from the rankings: No. 9 Clarke (Iowa)

Others receiving votes: Clarke 23, Warner (Fla.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 8, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3