KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Faulkner (Ala.) owns the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Eagles claimed all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• Faulkner rests in the No. 1 spot for the 14th time in program history.
• The Eagles are 20-0 on the young season and are the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA baseball.
• Faulkner returns to the diamond tomorrow against Tennessee Wesleyan before traveling to No. 14 Mobile (Ala.) for a three-game series over the weekend.
• Eleven new teams joined the Top 25 – No. 7 William Jessup (Calif.), No. 11 Bryan (Tenn.), No. 12 Wayland Baptist (Texas), Mobile, No. 16 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 17 Antelope Valley (Calif.), No. 20 William Woods (Mo.), No. 21 Texas A&M-Texarkana, No. 22 Point Park (Pa.), No. 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 24 Vanguard (Calif.).
• No. 6 Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (14), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
• The Southern States Athletic Conference and the Sooner Athletic Conference both have four teams represented in the poll, which is the most among sponsoring conferences.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Faulkner (Ala.) (18)
|20-0
|498
|2
|12
|Georgia Gwinnett
|17-2
|476
|3
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|21-2
|453
|4
|3
|Oklahoma City
|13-2
|447
|5
|5
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|16-2
|432
|6
|1
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|11-3
|431
|7
|NR
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|22-5
|379
|8
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|16-4
|377
|9
|21
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|16-3
|376
|10
|11
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|13-1
|364
|11
|RV
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|17-2
|360
|12
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|15-2
|308
|13
|10
|Keiser (Fla.)
|13-5
|300
|14
|NR
|Mobile (Ala.)
|17-4
|297
|15
|15
|Middle Georgia State
|17-6
|239
|16
|RV
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|13-1
|193
|17
|RV
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|14-8
|180
|18
|23
|Texas Wesleyan
|12-4
|169
|19
|20
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|10-7
|167
|20
|NR
|William Woods (Mo.)
|16-5
|161
|21
|NR
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|13-2
|158
|22
|NR
|Point Park (Pa.)
|10-1
|154
|23
|NR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|14-4
|131
|24
|NR
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|14-11
|128
|25
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|11-4
|122
Others receiving votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 107; Madonna (Mich.) 103; University of Northwestern Ohio 88; Taylor (Ind.) 63; The Master’s (Calif.) 48; Webber International (Fla.) 41; Tabor (Kan.) 40; LSU Shreveport (La.) 25; Concordia (Mich.) 18; IU Southeast (Ind.) 17; Lyon (Ark.) 13; Avila (Mo.) 9; Georgetown (Ky.) 6; Westmont (Calif.) 4; Blue Mountain (Miss.) 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3; Tennessee Wesleyan 3.
*Ranking from 2018 preseason poll