By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Video Announcement | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 38th annual NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo. The event returns to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont., March 14 – 20.

This year’s field consists of 14 automatic berths, 17 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 poll released today, which can be found HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. For more information CLICK HERE.

For more information on the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, CLICK HERE.

Qualifier Highlights:

• There are no unbeaten teams at this year’s championship. The closest is LSU Shreveport (La.) with only one loss on the season.

• Campbellsville (Ky.) holds the longest active appearance streak in Division I women’s basketball with 26 appearances. Wayland Baptist (Texas) follows with 25 appearances.

• There are only four teams that have won a national championship in this year’s field: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) and Westmont (Calif.).

• The only team in the field to win back-to-back titles was Oklahoma City.

• The 2017 Champion, Oklahoma City returns to the 2018 national championship looking for its 10th title.

• Three semifinalists are back from the 2017 championship: Campbellsville, Vanguard and Oklahoma City.

• There are 23 teams that competed in the 2017 national championship and return in 2018.

• There are five teams in the field that have 20 or more tournament appearances: Campbellsville, Wayland Baptist, Oklahoma City, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), and Vanguard.

• Arizona Christian, Grand View (Iowa) and Menlo (Calif.) qualified for the first time in program history. All three teams were at-large berths.

• Rocky Mountain (Mont.) boasts its third appearance. Two of the three tournament appearances have been host bids.

• The Heart of America and Golden State Athletic Conferences each boast five programs in the 2018 field.

2018 Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers

School Qualification Season Record Appearances Last Time Arizona Christian At-Large 20-8 1 0 Benedictine (Kan.) At-Large 23-8 5 2017 Bethel (Tenn.) At-Large 20-10 9 2017 Campbellsville (Ky.) At-Large 28-5 26 2017 Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 24-7 9 2016 Central Methodist (Mo.) Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season and Tournament Champion 26-7 4 2017 Columbia (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Regular Season & Tournament Champion 28-5 14 2017 Cumberland (Tenn.) At-Large 20-11 8 2016 Dillard (La.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 23-5 7 2004 Faulkner At-Large 25-6 2 2013 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Runner-up 29-4 22 2017 Grand View (Iowa) At-Large 23-10 1 0 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) At-Large 22-8 2 2017 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large 25-7 13 2017 Loyola (La.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 24-5 10 2017 LSU-Shreveport Red River Athletic Conference Regular-Season and Tournament Champion 31-1 8 2017 Lyon (Ark.) At-Large 24-7 7 2017 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Southern States Regular-Season Champion 26-7 4 2017 Menlo (Calif.) At-Large 21-8 1 0 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) At-Large 25-6 7 2017 Montana Western At-Large 24-8 10 2017 Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 28-5 23 2017 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-up 23-9 7 2017 Providence (Mont.) At-Large 19-11 3 2016 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Host Bid 23-8 3 2017 Science & Arts (Okla.) Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 28-5 3 2008 Shawnee State (Ohio) Mid-South Tournament Champion 30-3 8 2017 The Master's (Calif.) At-Large 19-10 13 2017 Vanguard (Calif.) At-Large 23-5 20 2017 Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large 24-6 25 2017 Westmont (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 22-6 13 2017 William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-up 23-8 2 2017