Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Video Announcement| Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers for the 81st annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship. The event takes place at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo., March 14 – 20. For tickets, go to NAIAhoops.com/tickets
This year’s field consists of 14 automatic berths, one host berth and 17 at-large spots. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.
The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. Click HERE for more information.
Qualifier Notes
- The Master’s (Calif.) is the championship overall No. 1 seed for the first time in school history with a 29-2 record. The Mustangs have been ranked No. 1 in each of the last three Coaches’ Top 25 Polls. The Master’s is looking to become the first No. 1 seed to win it all since former member Mountain State (W.Va.) in 2004.
- No teams enter the championship with an undefeated record. The Master’s holds the most season wins and fewest losses with a 29-2 record.
- Three teams – Dillard (La.), Langston (Okla.) and Life (Ga.) – carry the fewest season wins into the postseason.
- Seven current qualifiers have won at least one previous national title, led by the six banners collected by Oklahoma City. Life (Ga.) (3), Georgetown (Ky.) (2) and Texas Wesleyan (2) are the other clubs with multiple rings.
- Defending national champion Texas Wesleyan is seeking its third national championship title win. The Rams are looking to go back-to-back and become the first Division I program to do since Oklahoma City accomplished this in 2007 and 2008.
- Eighteen teams have made at least 10 appearances at the national championship. Georgetown (Ky.) holds the all-time NAIA basketball championship record with 2018 being its 37th all-time trip. The Tigers are 66-36 overall at the tournament.
- The Mid-South Conference is sending six members to the national championship, the most of any conference. The Sooner Athletic Conference claims five tournament teams.
- Central Baptist (Ark.) and Graceland (Iowa) punched their first-ever tickets to the NAIA Division Men’s Basketball postseason. The Mustangs earned a trip as an at-large, while Graceland was champions of the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament.
- Of the teams with at least one previous appearance, Central Methodist (Mo.) is snapping the longest drought. The Eagles last played in the 2010 tournament when they got bounced out in the first round.
- There are 23 returning teams that appeared in the 2017 championship.
2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers (alphabetical)
|Team
|Qualification
|Overall Record*
|Apps^
|Champs Record
|Last Time
|Consecutive
|Campsbellville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|23-9
|12th
|9-11
|2016
|--
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Frontier Conference Tournament Champion
|27-5
|12th
|11-11
|2017
|3rd
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|At-Large
|21-8
|1st
|0-0
|1st
|1st
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|At-Large
|27-5
|7th
|7-6
|2010
|--
|Columbia (Mo.)
|American Midwest Conference Regular-Season Champion
|27-4
|22nd
|13-21
|2017
|8th
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|At-Large
|21-9
|26th
|17-25
|2017
|5th
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up
|24-8
|3rd
|7-1
|2017
|2nd
|Dillard (La.)
|Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|20-9
|8th
|4-7
|2017
|3rd
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|At-Large
|25-6
|37th
|66-36
|2017
|27th
|Graceland (Iowa)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|24-10
|1st
|0-0
|1st
|1st
|Harris-Stowe State (Mo.)
|American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion
|23-10
|2nd
|0-1
|2017
|2nd
|Hope International (Calif.)
|At-Large
|25-5
|6th
|6-5
|2017
|6th
|Langston (Okla.)
|At-Large
|20-11
|6th
|2-5
|2017
|3rd
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|At-Large
|23-9
|13th
|3-12
|2017
|4th
|Life (Ga.)
|At-Large
|20-11
|17th
|26-13
|2017
|2nd
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion
|23-8
|12th
|9-11
|2013
|--
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|25-7
|4th
|4-3
|2017
|4th
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|Red River Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|27-4
|14th
|8-13
|2017
|14th
|Montana Western
|At-Large
|25-7
|15th
|8-14
|2017
|4th
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large
|23-8
|24th
|47-16
|2017
|4th
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|At-Large
|21-11
|4th
|4-3
|2016
|--
|Peru State (Neb.)
|Host Bid
|21-13
|15th
|6-15
|2016
|--
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|28-4
|11th
|11-9
|2017
|5th
|SAGU (Texas)
|Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|24-9
|7th
|5-6
|2017
|6th
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|At-Large
|21-10
|8th
|10-6
|2017
|2nd
|Texas Wesleyan
|Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|22-10
|16th
|18-13
|2017
|3rd
|The Master's (Calif.)
|Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|29-2
|9th
|7-8
|2017
|2nd
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|At-Large
|23-9
|18th
|9-17
|2016
|--
|Westmont (Calif.)
|At-Large
|24-7
|20th
|21-19
|2017
|4th
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|25-5
|12th
|2-11
|2017
|3rd
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|27-4
|3rd
|5-2
|2017
|3rd
|Xavier (La.)
|At-Large
|24-8
|18th
|4-17
|2016
|--
* Record submitted by school into DakStats
^ Championship appearance includes the 2018 event