Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Video Announcement| Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers for the 81st annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship. The event takes place at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo., March 14 – 20. For tickets, go to NAIAhoops.com/tickets

This year’s field consists of 14 automatic berths, one host berth and 17 at-large spots. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. Click HERE for more information.

Qualifier Notes

The Master’s (Calif.) is the championship overall No. 1 seed for the first time in school history with a 29-2 record. The Mustangs have been ranked No. 1 in each of the last three Coaches’ Top 25 Polls. The Master’s is looking to become the first No. 1 seed to win it all since former member Mountain State (W.Va.) in 2004.

No teams enter the championship with an undefeated record. The Master’s holds the most season wins and fewest losses with a 29-2 record.

Three teams – Dillard (La.), Langston (Okla.) and Life (Ga.) – carry the fewest season wins into the postseason.

Seven current qualifiers have won at least one previous national title, led by the six banners collected by Oklahoma City. Life (Ga.) (3), Georgetown (Ky.) (2) and Texas Wesleyan (2) are the other clubs with multiple rings.

Defending national champion Texas Wesleyan is seeking its third national championship title win. The Rams are looking to go back-to-back and become the first Division I program to do since Oklahoma City accomplished this in 2007 and 2008.

Eighteen teams have made at least 10 appearances at the national championship. Georgetown (Ky.) holds the all-time NAIA basketball championship record with 2018 being its 37th all-time trip. The Tigers are 66-36 overall at the tournament.

The Mid-South Conference is sending six members to the national championship, the most of any conference. The Sooner Athletic Conference claims five tournament teams.

Central Baptist (Ark.) and Graceland (Iowa) punched their first-ever tickets to the NAIA Division Men’s Basketball postseason. The Mustangs earned a trip as an at-large, while Graceland was champions of the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament.

Of the teams with at least one previous appearance, Central Methodist (Mo.) is snapping the longest drought. The Eagles last played in the 2010 tournament when they got bounced out in the first round.

There are 23 returning teams that appeared in the 2017 championship.

2018 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers (alphabetical)

Team Qualification Overall Record* Apps^ Champs Record Last Time Consecutive Campsbellville (Ky.) At-Large 23-9 12th 9-11 2016 -- Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 27-5 12th 11-11 2017 3rd Central Baptist (Ark.) At-Large 21-8 1st 0-0 1st 1st Central Methodist (Mo.) At-Large 27-5 7th 7-6 2010 -- Columbia (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Regular-Season Champion 27-4 22nd 13-21 2017 8th Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large 21-9 26th 17-25 2017 5th Dalton State (Ga.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 24-8 3rd 7-1 2017 2nd Dillard (La.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 20-9 8th 4-7 2017 3rd Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large 25-6 37th 66-36 2017 27th Graceland (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 24-10 1st 0-0 1st 1st Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion 23-10 2nd 0-1 2017 2nd Hope International (Calif.) At-Large 25-5 6th 6-5 2017 6th Langston (Okla.) At-Large 20-11 6th 2-5 2017 3rd Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) At-Large 23-9 13th 3-12 2017 4th Life (Ga.) At-Large 20-11 17th 26-13 2017 2nd Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 23-8 12th 9-11 2013 -- LSU Alexandria (La.) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 25-7 4th 4-3 2017 4th LSU Shreveport (La.) Red River Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 27-4 14th 8-13 2017 14th Montana Western At-Large 25-7 15th 8-14 2017 4th Oklahoma City At-Large 23-8 24th 47-16 2017 4th Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) At-Large 21-11 4th 4-3 2016 -- Peru State (Neb.) Host Bid 21-13 15th 6-15 2016 -- Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large 28-4 11th 11-9 2017 5th SAGU (Texas) Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 24-9 7th 5-6 2017 6th Science & Arts (Okla.) At-Large 21-10 8th 10-6 2017 2nd Texas Wesleyan Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 22-10 16th 18-13 2017 3rd The Master's (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 29-2 9th 7-8 2017 2nd Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large 23-9 18th 9-17 2016 -- Westmont (Calif.) At-Large 24-7 20th 21-19 2017 4th William Carey (Miss.) Southern States Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 25-5 12th 2-11 2017 3rd William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 27-4 3rd 5-2 2017 3rd Xavier (La.) At-Large 24-8 18th 4-17 2016 --

* Record submitted by school into DakStats

^ Championship appearance includes the 2018 event