SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Box Score) – No.2 Morningside (Iowa) College is headed to the second round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship with an 87-69 win over No.7 seed Trinity International (Ill.).

The Mustangs improved their record to 27-6 this season and will play in the round of 16 for the first time since 2015.

Down by as many as seven in the first half, Morningside outscored Trinity International 16-3 over the final 5:30 to take a 45-36 lead into the locker room. A three-pointer by Ben Hoskins put Morningside in front for good and Zach Imig and Trey Brown combined to score the final nine points of the half.

Morningside continued its stellar play into the second half, scoring the first eight points for a 17-point lead behind the play of Imig, who netted five straight. The Mustangs would not let Trinity International get closer than 13 over the final 15 minutes.

Imig provided the scoring along the perimeter, netting a team-high 17 points, while the inside combination of Tyler Borchers (12 points, 13 boards) and Trey Brown (16 points, 4 rebounds) was too much for the Trojans. Morningside dominated the glass, 52-29, including 19 offensive boards.

Trinity International was led by the guard tandem of Greg Carlyle (18 points) and Nate Schmidt (13 points), who combined for seven three-pointers. The Trojans close the season with a 21-11 record.

Morningside will play No.3 seed Warner Pacific (Ore.) in a second round match-up in the Cramer Bracket on Friday at 5:45pm.